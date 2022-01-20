Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved to 12-4 on the season. UNT remained in a tie with UAB for second place in C-USA's West Division with UAB at 5-1. Louisiana Tech leads the division at 6-0.
Now what?: UNT will complete a two-game homestand on Saturday when it takes on Old Dominion. The Monarchs are 7-10 on the season and 2-2 in C-USA play.
Say what?:
“I am confident in anyone on our team to shoot. With how Drez [Mardrez McBride] started, it opens up the rest of us. It was big for him to start out the way he did to get us going.”
-- Tylor Perry, UNT guard on the Mean Green's shooting performance from 3-point range in its win over Charlotte.
Star of the night: Mardrez McBride hit three early 3s to help UNT run out to a 13-1 lead on Charlotte. The senior guard went on to score 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.
Our take: UNT extended its winning streak to four games with its win over Charlotte.
There were a host of positive signs for the Mean Green. UNT didn't give up a field goal until the until the 14:06 mark of the first half and limited Jahmir Young, one of the top guards in C-USA, to 10 points.
What really stood out, though, was the way the Mean Green shot the ball from beyond the arc. McBride and Perry each hit five 3s for UNT, which went 11-for-22 from deep overall.
UNT had the right players taking the right shots for most of the night. The Mean Green cooled off a bit after hitting four of their first five shots from deep, a slump coach Grant McCasland attributed largely to UNT's guards taking the wrong shots.
UNT returned to form in the second half by getting the ball into the paint and then kicking it back out to open shooters.
McBride and Perry took care of the rest in an impressive shooting performance on a night UNT kept pace with Louisiana Tech and UAB in the C-USA race.