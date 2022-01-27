Where UNT stands: UNT extended its winning streak to six games and kept pace with UAB and Louisiana Tech in the race for the Conference USA West Division title. All three teams are 7-1 in league play heading into the weekend. UNT is 14-4 on the year.
Now what?: UNT will complete a two-game road trip with a huge game at Louisiana Tech on Saturday. The teams will face off at 3 p.m.
Say what?:
"A gritty win. It's hard to win on the road. But to have veteran guys like Thomas Bell, Mardrez McBride and JJ Murray, they carried us through it."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's win.
Star of the night: Mardrez McBride scored a game-high 21 points. The senior guard went 5-for-10 from 3-point range. He went 7-for-14 from the field and played all 40 minutes.
Our take: UNT looked like it was in for a long night after falling behind 10-0 early but quickly recovered and took care of business against Southern Miss.
McBride got UNT on the board with a 3 and the Mean Green gradually worked their way back into the game.
Rubin Jones hit a 3 to spark a 9-0 run late and UNT pulled away.
UNT will now turn its attention to what will be a huge game against Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green have already lost a home to UAB, which won at Western Kentucky tonight.
Every game is going to be critical down the stretch for UNT, which can help its cause dramatically by knocking off the Bulldogs.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.