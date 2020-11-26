Final: North Texas 116, Mississippi Valley State 62
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green opened their season with a convincing win over the Delta Devils on Thursday at the Super Pit. The game was the Mean Green's first since a disappointing end to last season. UNT won the Conference USA regular season title but didn't play in the league's postseason tournament after it was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now what?: UNT will have the opportunity to improve its profile on the national stage in the first of a series of games against major conference competition when it takes on Arkansas on Saturday..
Star of the day: Mardrez McBride was terrific in his UNT debut while scoring 21 points. The junior college transfer hit all but one of his seven attempts from 3-point range. He moved into the starting lineup in his first game with the Mean Green.
Say what?:
“We have talked to them about playing the right way. Turning down good looks to get a better look was the name of the game all night long. How do we turn down a good look to get a great look?"
-- Grant McCasland, UNT head coach.
Our take: UNT rolled past an overmatched Mississippi Valley State team in its first game of the season.
That was pretty much a foregone conclusion. What was interesting about the way it all played out was what the game told us about how UNT's team will look with several new players in key spots.
The assumption going into the season was that McBride would play a huge role. He came through by leading an impressive shooting performance.
UNT hit a school record 21 shots from 3-point range. The Mean Green's ability to shoot from deep was a key question coming into the season following the departures of Umoja Gibson and DJ Draper.
Freshman Rubin Jones was also impressive while scoring 10 points in 28 minutes.
Thomas Bell also moved into the starting lineup as expected.
The way UNT shot the ball was the story or the night and the focus of the game story that is now posted to our website.