Final: Loyola Chicago 57, North Texas 49
Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 4-4 on the season following its loss to Loyola Chicago. The Mean Green were scheduled to face UAB on Friday and Saturday before the series was postponed due to coronavirus concerns at UAB. UNT compensated by scheduling the Ramblers.
Now what?: UNT will resume C-USA play with a Friday-Saturday series at UTSA this week.
Say what?:
"It was a gritty, tough, physical game. When I talked to Porter Moser after the game, he said that was the toughest rock fight they have had in three years."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on his postgame discussion with Loyola Chicago's coach
Star of the day: James Reese scored 13 points and hit three 3s for UNT in its loss to Loyola Chicago. Reese went 5 of 8 from the field and also pulled down five rebounds.
Our take: McCasland's approach this year has been to challenge his team in nonconference play in the hope the lessons UNT learns from those games will pay off in C-USA play.
UNT was able to sneak one last tough game in after its series against UAB was called off. The Mean Green just couldn't take advantage, largely because they couldn't score.
The Ramblers used the same strategy a lot of teams have against UNT this season and tried to get the ball out of point guard Javion Hamlet's hands.
The pressure Loyola Chicago applied helped the Ramblers limit UNT to 44.4% shooting. Hamlet went 5-for-17 from the field. Reese was the only player who had a particularly effective night offensively.
The good news for UNT is that facing Loyola provided a test the Mean Green can grow from heading into league play. UNT isn't going to face teams that can compare with the Ramblers often in C-USA.