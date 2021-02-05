Final: Louisiana Tech 68, North Texas 63
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green fell to 9-6 on the season and 5-2 in Conference USA play after seeing their four-game winning streak snapped.
Now what?: UNT will return to the Super Pit for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday to close out its series against the Bulldogs.
Say what?:
“It’s kind of like playing ourselves a little bit. They are physical and can score in different ways. They have an inside-out attack. It always seems to come down to a couple of possessions.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on facing Louisiana Tech
Star of the day: Thomas Bell scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting before fouling out in UNT's loss to Louisiana Tech. Bell hit two 3s and sparked the Mean Green's offense on a night its top scorers struggled.
Our take: UNT's chances of repeating as Conference USA champions took a bit of a hit on Friday.
The Mean Green came into the night in second place in the league's West Division behind UAB, which has looked like a runaway freight train all season. The Blazers moved to 8-1 in league play on Friday with a win over UTEP.
UNT fell to 5-2 and dropped to third place behind Louisiana Tech and is now two games back of the Blazers.
The Mean Green just couldn't match up with the Blazers inside. Forward Isaiah Crawford exploded for 27 points while fellow forward Kenneth Lofton added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Whenever Louisiana Tech needed a bucket one of the two game through. They also played a key role in shutting down UNT's top scorers. Point guard Javion Hamlet finished with just seven points and wasn't able to get into the paint like he usually does.
UNT looked like it would win despite those struggles when it look a 53-44 lead on a James Reese dunk with 10:25 left. That lead looked awfully large considering how UNT slows games down.
UNT managed just 10 points the rest of the way. The Mean Green had a couple of chances to tie the game late but came up empty.
Here's a link to tonight's game story that goes over it all.
All is not lost for UNT. The Mean Green will have a chance to bounce back in a few hours.
What is of little doubt is that UNT's margin for error in its efforts to repeat as C-USA regular season champions took a serious hit tonight.