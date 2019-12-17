Final: No. 13 Dayton 71, North Texas 58
Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 4-7 on the season after dropping its third game against a nationally ranked team this year.
Now what?: The Mean Green will return to action on Saturday when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Star of the day: Point guard Javion Hamlet posted one of his best offensive games of the season against Dayton. The junior scored a game-high 19 points and handed out six assists for the Mean Green on 6-of-12 shooting.
Say what?:
"I felt like this could be an opportunity to win a game. You are trying to convince them in the locker room that this is what we can do. You get into experiences like this and unfortunately they pass you by because you don't take advantage of them."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green not taking advantage of an opportunity to upset the Flyers.
Our take: UNT ran into what looks like one of the best teams in the country in Dayton on Tuesday and saw another opportunity to upset a nationally ranked team get away.
The Flyers shut down Umoja Gibson, who had been on a tear of late. The sophomore finished with just six points after scoring at least 18 in six straight games.
Hamlet and Zachary Simmons helped pick up the slack. Simmons scored 18 points and played well against Dayton star forward Obi Toppin.
The Mean Green just didn't have enough fire power to keep up with the Flyers. UNT scored just 19 points in the first half and trailed by 15 at the break.
UNT made it interesting in the second half but couldn't complete the comeback.
There were some positives to come out of the game for UNT, which has what looks like two gimme games coming up against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Texas Wesleyan before starting Conference USA play.
The Mean Green will need to be at their best to open league play. UNT will head to Western Kentucky and Marshall on Jan. 2 and Jan. 4. The trip is one of the toughest in C-USA play.