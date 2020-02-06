Final: North Texas 75, Middle Tennessee 70
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green regained sole possession of first place in the Conference USA standings with a win over MTSU. UNT moved to 15-9 on the season and 9-2 in league play. The Mean Green entered the night in a tie for first place with Louisiana Tech, which fell at Western Kentucky.
Now what?: UNT will enter a tough stretch of three games before the beginning of C-USA bonus play on Saturday with a game at UAB.
Star of the day: Javion Hamlet scored 21 points and handed out four assists while not turning the ball over in 32 minutes in UNT's win over Middle Tennessee. He converted a key three-point play with 45 seconds left to help ice the game for UNT.
Say what?:
"Give Middle Tennessee credit. They're a great second half team. They rebounded well and hit some big shots and really forced us to dig in."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on how the second half of the Mean Green's game against MTSU unfolded.
Our take: UNT regained sole possession of first place in the C-USA standings and recovered from a tough loss to Rice with its win over MTSU.
The Blue Raiders have struggled most of the season but have come on in the last few weeks. UNT had a 13-point lead in the second half before the Blue Raiders came back and tied the game at 63-63 on an Antonio Green 3 with 3:31 left.
James Reese answered with a 3 for UNT and the Mean Green hung on for a win that game them their best start to a conference season in program history.
What was even better for UNT is that Western Kentucky did the Mean Green a favor by knocking off Louisiana Tech.
The question now for the Mean Green is if they can finish the deal over the final few weeks of the season and secure the C-USA regular season title.