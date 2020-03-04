Final: Charlotte 56, North Texas 43
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green wrapped up their regular season with a 20-11 record and finished 14-4 in Conference USA play after falling to Charlotte. UNT won the conference title with a win over Western Kentucky on Sunday and didn't have a whole lot to play for other than maintaining momentum heading in the C-USA tournament.
Now what?: UNT will head to Frisco for the conference tournament. The Mean Green enter the event as the top seed and one of the favorites to cut down the nets.
Star of the day: Javion Hamlet scored a team-high 16 points for UNT behind a 5-for-9 performance from the field. The junior hit all five of his free throws and grabbed four rebounds.
Say what?:
"Give them all the credit. They had us on our heels."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on Charlotte's performance in its win over UNT.
Our take: One had to wonder how motivated UNT would be to play in its regular season finale after clinching the C-USA regular season title.
UNT's players talked about the importance of maintaining momentum heading into the conference tournament and bolstering their resume to improve their seeding in whatever postseason tournament they end up in. It sounded reasonable heading into the game, but UNT just didn't seem to have the same spark it has had throughout the year.
UNT's biggest problems came on the offensive end, where the Mean Green shot just 31.3% (15 of 48) from the field. Hamlet was UNT's only player to score in double figures.
The bottom line is that this game didn't mean much to UNT. The Mean Green are still going to be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
Losing to Charlotte isn't going to hurt UNT's seed in the NCAA tournament, if the Mean Green manage to make it, just like a win wasn't going to help a whole lot, either.
UNT will now have a long break before the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament on March 12. That extra time will give the Mean Green an opportunity to rest and recover before what they hope will be a run to the C-USA tournament title.