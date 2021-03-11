CORINTH — Well, that escalated quickly.
Lake Dallas, which lost its District 6-5A opener to Denton just two days ago, exacted revenge in a big way Thursday courtesy of a 9-run fifth inning and an uncomfortable amount of fielding errors by the Lady Broncos in an 11-2 home win that gives Lake Dallas its first district victory since the 2018 season.
The Lady Falcons (5-5-1, 1-1 district) were winless in district in 2019 and lost their district opener in 2020, just before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t even think about that. This is going to be a good season,” Lake Dallas coach Amber Britton said.
As long as Lake Dallas keeps playing opportunistic softball like it did Thursday, Britton is likely correct. Lake Dallas continually put pressure on the Denton defense, which racked up a staggering eight fielding errors — four in that big fifth inning — and did very little to back up ace Ashanti McDade. The Lady Falcons managed just three hits in the frame off McDade but sent 14 batters to the plate while breaking open what was a 2-2 game.
Allie Buchanan and Katie Poppe each doubled and combined to help drive in six of those nine runs in the fifth.
Meanwhile, Lake Dallas pitcher Gracie Bredeson went the distance while striking out seven and holding Denton to five hits.
“We tell our baserunners to create chaos, and Denton just kept throwing the ball around,” Britton said. “When we do get on base, we have to take those extra bases and capitalize on their errors. That’s what we did. Our hitters did a good job.”
The outcome was in stark contrast to Tuesday’s game, when Denton (8-6-1, 1-1) used a big first inning to eke out a 5-3 win. With McDade back in the circle Thursday, the Lady Broncos were brimming with confidence. Even after falling behind 2-0, Denton battled back and tied the game in the top of the fourth on a two-run home run to straightaway centerfield by Grace Fleitman.
The momentum began to flip back into Lake Dallas’ favor in the bottom of the fifth, however.
A walk, error, and single by Poppe gave the Lady Falcons a 3-2 lead. Two batters and another error later, that lead was extended to three runs. With her team leading 6-2 with two outs, Buchanan drilled her double to push the lead to 8-2. Poppe followed three batters later with a double of her own.
“The bottom line is that they came out to play, and we didn’t,” Denton coach Maggie Cross said. “They put pressure on us every inning. When you don’t help your pitcher at the plate and you make errors in the field, that’s not a recipe for success.
“We have not played a game like that all year. I don’t know where we were. We weren’t here.”