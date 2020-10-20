CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons took care of business on Tuesday against Richland, dispatching of them in three sets for a final line of 25-14, 25-17, 25-23.
Lake Dallas was led by a trio of solid performances from Caelyn Gunn (eight kills, six digs), Candace Collier (four kills, seven digs), and Lanie Schantz (six kills, three aces).
With the win the Lady Falcons will take on Denton on the road this Friday.
Ponder d. Paradise
PONDER — A big night offensively was the difference for the Ponder Lady Lions in their Tuesday night contest with Paradise, taking them down in five sets (25-14, 21-25, 25-13, 23-25, 15-10) for the win.
Harper Mulkey was outstanding for Ponder with 17 kills, 22 digs and two blocks. Cordie Ford finished her night with 13 kills and 22 digs as well.
The Lady Lions will travel to Valley View this Friday.
Sanger d. Gainesville
GAINESVILLE — The Sanger Lady Indians got a much-needed win over Gainesville on Tuesday evening, defeating them in three sets (25-14, 26-16, 25-18) for the win.
Sanger snapped their three game losing streak with the victory and will travel to Celina this Friday.
Braswell d. McKinney Boyd
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Lady Bengals came up short against McKinney Boyd on Tuesday, falling in four sets for a final line of 25-22, 16-25, 16-25, 25-19.
Braswell will take on Prosper this Friday at Prosper.
Boyd d. Pilot Point
BOYD — It was a tough night for the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats against Boyd, as they were bested in three sets (21-25, 18-25, 17-25) in the loss.
Despite the loss, Alyssa David was strong with 11 kills and 24 digs, while Shelby Malone tallied nine kills.
Pilot Point falls to 9-3 in district following the loss.
Northwest d. Ryan
The tough sledding continued for the Ryan Lady Raiders on Tuesday as they fell to 0-6 in district with a loss at the hands of Northwest.
Halle Mitchell had eight kills on the night as well as a block for the Lady Raiders, while Darla Crow racked up six kills, six digs and five blocks.
Ryan is now 4-8 overall and will go to Richland this Friday.