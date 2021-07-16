When Michael Young left Lake Dallas to become Little Elm ISD’s athletic director last month, his departure left the Falcons with big shoes to fill.
Young had been Lake Dallas’ head coach for the past 16 years, leading the Falcons to 12 playoff appearances — including a run to the Class 5A Division II semifinal.
With a familiar face gone, the Falcons turned to another familiar face to take over as head coach, hiring longtime defensive coordinator Jason Young.
Young’s promotion will usher in a new era for Lake Dallas when the Falcons begin their 2021 campaign next month.
After going 4-15 over the past two years, Lake Dallas will look to snap a two-year playoff drought. The Falcons have not qualified for the postseason since 2018 when they lost to Corsicana in the bi-district round.
The first step for Lake Dallas to get back to the playoffs will be navigating a tough nine-team district. The Falcons were winless in league play last year.
After opening the season at Denton on Aug. 27, the Falcons will quickly begin District 7-5A Division II play on Sept. 10 against Frisco. The Raccoons knocked off Lake Dallas 39-3 last season.
Lake Dallas then returns home for a game against Frisco Lebanon Trail before hitting the road for a game against Frisco Liberty.
The Falcons then take on Princeton, Denison and Lucas Lovejoy before traveling to Prosper Rock Hill on Oct. 22. Lake Dallas’ game against Rock Hill was its closest district contest in 2020, as the Falcons narrowly fell 34-28.
Lake Dallas closes out the season on the road against Frisco Memorial on Oct. 29.
The Falcons return 12 starters in 2021 — eight on offense and four on defense. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby will take the reins under center after accounting for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.
Defensively, Lake Dallas will feature defensive lineman Jesse McLaughlin, who made 22 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks last season. Defensive back Xinjin Gomez will also be a key contributor after making 31 tackles and intercepting two passes in 2020.
Lake Dallas 2021 football schedule
Week 1 (Friday, Aug. 27)
Lake Dallas at Denton
Week 2 (Friday, Sept. 3)
Lake Dallas vs. Frisco Centennial
Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 10)
Lake Dallas at Frisco (Memorial Stadium)
Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 17)
Lake Dallas vs. Frisco Lebanon Trail
Week 5 (Thursday, Sept. 23)
Lake Dallas at Frisco Liberty (Memorial Stadium)
Week 6 (Friday, Oct. 1)
Lake Dallas vs. Princeton
Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 8)
Lake Dallas at Denison
Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 15)
Lake Dallas vs. Lucas Lovejoy
Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 22)
Lake Dallas at Prosper Rock Hill
Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 29)
Lake Dallas at Frisco Memorial (Memorial Stadium)
Week 11
Open