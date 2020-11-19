Lake Dallas has a chance to snap a six-game losing skid on Friday night when winless Prosper Rock Hill comes to town.

The Falcons haven't won a game since their season opener back on Sept. 25, when they knocked off Denton 20-3.

Since then, it has been tough sledding for Lake Dallas. The Falcons have been outscored 313-114 this year, including a 70-7 rout last week against Lucas Lovejoy. 

Prosper Rock Hill at Lake Dallas

Where: Falcon Stadium

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Prosper Rock Hill (0-6, 0-5 District 7-5A Division II), Lake Dallas (1-6, 0-5)

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!