Lake Dallas has the new man to lead its boys basketball program.
The district announced the hire of Brian Miller as the Falcons' boys basketball coach on Monday. Miller takes over for Lake Dallas' previous coach, Josh Welch, who was reassigned in April.
Miller most recently served as the head coach at Lewisville for the past three years. During that stretch, Miller orchestrated a massive turnaround after inheriting a team that went 6-20 in 2017.
In Miller's first season at the helm in 2018, he guided the Farmers to a 26-9 record — their most wins since 2007-08. Lewisville posted a winning record in each of his three seasons and won at least 16 games every year.
"He's got a record and has built some programs up," Lake Dallas athletic director Scott Head said. "We just liked his experience. A couple of programs, he started with losing records, and he built them up pretty quick. We think we have a nucleus of kids here that can do the same thing. We're excited to see what he can do with it."
Miller will be asked to similarly revitalize Lake Dallas' boys basketball program the same way he did at Lewisville.
The Falcons have not finished above .500 or made the playoffs in over a decade. Lake Dallas is coming off a 6-19 record in 2020-21.
But Miller believes the potential is there to transform the Falcons into a contender, and he said it will start by giving kids chances to play and improve.
"We break everything down into like four seasons," Miller explained. "We have a program in place that holds kids accountable, gives kids opportunities, makes it competitive where they get point systems to create excitement and give them some feedback.
"We're going to move all the leagues over that we're doing. We're going to have the fall league, shootouts and summer leagues just to give kids opportunities to play. That consistency right there will build that culture of what we're doing."
Prior to his stint at Lewisville, Miller was the head coach at Haltom from 2015-2018. He also served as the head coach at Weatherford from 2013-2015 and Bridgeport from 2010.
"We're excited," Miller said. "We live in Highland Village. We're local people. We've always been local. I went to Lewisville, my wife went to [Flower Mound] Marcus. We're just kind of ingrained in this community."