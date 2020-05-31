Lake Dallas assistant coach Phyllis Brahinsky and Ponder assistant Ellyn Avery were recently named sub-varsity and middle school coaches of the year, respectively, by the Texas Girls Coaches Association for the 2019-20 school year.
Brahinsky, a varsity assistant for volleyball and basketball and the freshman girls basketball coach, was named the Class 5A-6A Sub-Varsity Volleyball Coach of the Year. This past school year, she helped guide the Lady Falcons basketball team to a Class 5A region tournament berth, where they lost in the semifinals to back-to-back state champion Amarillo. The volleyball team also made the postseason, losing in the first round.
Avery, the daughter of Ponder girls basketball coach Jimmy Avery, was named the Class 1A-4A Middle School Basketball Coach of the Year. She assisted her father this past season as the Lady Lions went 24-11 and lost in the second round. She also coached cross country and track.
The annual TGCA awards recognize coaches from all six classifications in volleyball, basketball, cross country and cheerleading. There were 13 selections overall, and Brahinsky and Avery were the only two coaches from the Denton area to make this year’s list.