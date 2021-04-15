Josh Welch will not return as Lake Dallas' boys basketball coach next season.
Lake Dallas athletic director Scott Head confirmed Thursday that Welch has been reassigned after nine years at the helm.
"We are reassigning him down to the middle school to help get the middle school program going," Head said. "We appreciate all of his hard work. The district just felt like we needed to see what else is out there. Right now, we're in the process of looking for a new basketball coach."
Head said the district's goal is to fill the position as quickly as they can.
Welch had been the Falcons' head coach since 2012-13. Lake Dallas never made the playoffs during that span, but the Falcons did have their best record in over a decade two years ago.
Lake Dallas went 17-17 in 2019-20.
"I'm proud of how the program has progressed," Welch said. "It was in bad shape when I got here. I think we're leaving it in a better place than when we got it. This year was just hard with COVID. We had kids hit with COVID and injuries."
But after a promising campaign two years ago, the Falcons struggled this past season, stumbling to a 6-19 record.
"We did the best with what we had, and our kids came out and fought every night," Welch said. "We were undersized, and [other teams] had more athletes, and they fought to the buzzer. That's all you can ask for these kids to do."
Prior to his stint at Lake Dallas, Welch spent one season as the head coach at Fort Worth Arlington Heights in 2011-12. In his lone season, Welch guided the Yellowjackets to the Class 4A Region I final before falling to Ryan.