Fans of Lake Dallas will only have one option to purchase tickets for football and volleyball games this year — online.
Lake Dallas athletic director Scott Head announced the move at a virtual board meeting on Monday night. Per UIL orders, schools are only allowed to operate venues at 50% capacity this season.
Head said the decision to sell tickets exclusively online helps the district accurately track how many people are in attendance.
"We have to count the number of bodies in the seats this year," Head said.
Bands and drill teams will also not travel to football games this year and will only be at home games, according to Head.
Since there is a limit on the number of people allowed in the stadium, Head announced a Pixellot camera system will be installed at Falcon Stadium, as well as in the gym.
Fans are able to purchase a year-long streaming pass for $70, or a monthly pass for $10.
"This will be a live feed for games — soccer games, or anything going on in the stadium," Head said. "If the band has a competition, you'll be to stream that online."
Under the UIL's fall sports plan released last month, Lake Dallas is able to officially start football and volleyball practice on Sept. 7.
Head was asked at Monday night's meeting about the possibility of football or volleyball getting pushed back in the middle of the season and how that would affect winter or spring sports. He conceded the situation was fluid, but said the district is prepared.
"You never know ... a month from now, they may change everything again," Head said. "We're just doing what they've told us right now.
"We're ready to go."