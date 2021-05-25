AUBREY — When asked to reflect on Aubrey’s deepest playoff run since 2008, head coach Shon Ranton leaned back in his chair and, for a split second, looked like he was winding up to deliver a long answer.
Instead, he got straight to the point.
“It feels like a long season,” Ranton said with a smirk.
Aubrey has been long-overdue for that long-season feeling. A journey that started back in February — 13 weeks and 28 games ago — for the Lady Chaparrals is still going strong.
School even ends this week, which is supposed to mark the start of a long and restful summer. But rather than being busy packing up their gear and going their separate ways for a few months, Aubrey (21-7) still has work to do as it is just two wins away from the Class 4A state tournament.
Up next is a date with the No. 2-ranked team in the state, Bullard. The best-of-three Region II final will be played at Grand Saline High School. Game 1 will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Game 2 is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday.
If needed, Game 3 would be at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
While Ranton was to the point with his thoughts, his players aren’t shy about sharing what this opportunity means to them.
“Your teachers have you write those letters to your future self in middle school and freshman year, and I’m almost positive that I said that I wanted to go to state at least one year,” senior catcher Kaelyn Cash said. “We are usually done and packing up our stuff this time of year. It’s been a long time coming, and we’re ready.”
Shortstop Nia Bengtzen agreed.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Bengtzen said. “Every year, we keep getting better and better.”
While making this deep of a postseason run is nice and all, proponents of the transitive property in sports might argue this should be the end of the line for the Lady Chaps. After all, Bullard (30-4) dominated Van Alstyne last week to set up this matchup. Van Alstyne previously swept its district series against Aubrey, then hit six home runs in a tiebreaker game.
So that must mean Bullard should coast past Aubrey.
Aubrey isn’t that same team, though.
Since the playoffs started, the Lady Chaps haven’t dropped a single game in wins over Kennedale, Godley, Melissa and Texarkana Pleasant Grove. The 9-6 quarterfinal win over Melissa was particularly telling since the Lady Cardinals have been a thorn in the Lady Chaps’ side and, like Van Alstyne, swept Aubrey in district.
Bengtzen and Cash lead a relatively mistake-free defense that includes pitcher Lauren Trott. All three are just as strong at the plate and have been getting steady help from the likes of Abby Hammett and freshmen Kate Fetters and Brynlie Dunkin. Fetters and Dunkin are batting well over .400, with Dunkin leading the team with just north of 30 RBIs.
Aubrey beat Pleasant Grove 8-4 in a one-game playoff last week to advance.
“I saw what Bullard did to Van Alstyne,” Bengtzen said. “But just because Van Alstyne beat us doesn’t mean Bullard will. I’m excited because I like the challenge of playing a good team like that. I know it will be a good game.”
Bullard hasn’t lost a game since March 12 and is riding a 20-game winning streak into this weekend’s series.
“I don’t think it’s anything we haven’t seen,” Ranton said. “The only thing that concerns me is that Bullard does a great job with its short game and moving people around. We’ve been preaching to our girls to make quick adjustments to whatever we see. All these girls have done is do exactly what we’ve asked of them.”
Ranton isn’t taking his team’s successes this season for granted. Last year, the Lady Chaps were 17-1 when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the rest of the season. Despite losing several players, including pitcher Laney Roos (Northwestern State), Aubrey came into this season and righted the ship despite an up and down first half of the season. The Lady Chaps haven’t always been able to do that, as they lost eight seniors from their 2013 team that went to the region quarterfinals and then missed the playoffs in each of the next three seasons.
Since then, they’ve advanced to the regional semifinals (2017), lost in the first round (2018), and made it to the regional quarterfinals in 2019. This year is still up in the air. But with this group, anything is possible.
“Things have been going our way, which feels good because we were pretty spotty early on,” Ranton said. “We’ve been consistent since the playoffs started, and I guess this is as good a time as any for that to happen.”