Former North Texas defensive end LaDarius Hamilton is participating in the NFL scouting combine this week.
The results of the event are starting to trickle out. Hamilton's measurements were posted on Wednesday.
Pro Football Focus lists Hamilton as having measured in at 6-foot-2 and 262 pounds. He has 32 1/8 inch arms and 9 1/4 inch hands.
Hamilton will go through medical exams and interviews today and Thursday with the bench press to follow on Friday. On-field drills will take place on Saturday.
Hamilton was one of UNT’s top players throughout his four seasons with the Mean Green. He finished his time at UNT tied for sixth in program history with 17.0 sacks and also ranks sixth with 28.5 tackles for loss.