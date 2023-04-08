MavsBulls_36
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving leaves the court after a loss to the Chicago Bulls in an NBA basketball game at American Airlines Center on Friday in Dallas.

 Smiley N. Pool

Before every game, Kyrie Irving was the first Maverick on the court, his face expressionless, red Beats covering his ears to dull ambient noise with soothing melody.

So synchronized were his mind and body that he predetermined precisely how many minutes he needed to warm up. Sometimes it was 17, or 21, or 23, but he never deviated from his internal timer.

