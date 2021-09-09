Krum's Connor Green named Football Player of the Week By Reece Waddell Staff Writer reece.waddell@dentonrc.com Reece Waddell Author email Sep 9, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Krum's Connor Green is the Denton Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Krum's Connor Green has been named the Denton Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week, as voted on by DRC readers. Green received 37.8% of the total vote, garnering 847 of the 2,239 ballots cast. Nominees were chosen based on their performances from the previous week's games. The Bobcats' junior linebacker was phenomenal in Krum's 27-20 victory over Hillsboro last week. Green recorded 20 tackles, made two tackles for loss and forced two fumbles.Green's efforts helped Krum start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016, which was the last time the Bobcats made the playoffs. Check back next Monday to vote on the DRC's next Football Player of the Week. REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reece Waddell Author email Follow Reece Waddell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News 'Both of us hate losing': No. 1 Argyle to renew rivalry with Celina Jason Witten to make Liberty Christian home coaching debut on Friday After rare loss, Ryan turns attention to district schedule and Frisco Reedy Police: Gun reported stolen from Robson Ranch resident’s garage Hustle moves spark Roderic Burns rise at UNT, inspire him in side pursuit designing cloths Jason Witten to make Liberty Christian home coaching debut on Friday Prediction: UNT will drop its 16th straight game against SMU in Dallas Krum's Connor Green named Football Player of the Week