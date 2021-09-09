Player of the week

Krum's Connor Green is the Denton Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week. 

Krum's Connor Green has been named the Denton Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week, as voted on by DRC readers. 

Green received 37.8% of the total vote, garnering 847 of the 2,239 ballots cast. Nominees were chosen based on their performances from the previous week's games. 

The Bobcats' junior linebacker was phenomenal in Krum's 27-20 victory over Hillsboro last week. Green recorded 20 tackles, made two tackles for loss and forced two fumbles.

Green's efforts helped Krum start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016, which was the last time the Bobcats made the playoffs. 

