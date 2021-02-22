Going into Monday night's second-round playoff matchup against Gatesville, Krum had not played a game in 10 days.
The Lady Cats last took the floor on Feb. 12 when they beat Fort Worth Dunbar to win the bi-district title. But Krum's area game was delayed due to Gatesville being unable to play its first-round game for roughly a week due to winter weather.
And, despite the lengthy layoff, Krum showed no signs of rust.
Led by Mary Doyle's 18 first-half points and a balanced scoring attack that featured three players in double figures, Krum routed Gatesville 63-40 at Joshua High School to win the Class 4A Region I area title.
"I'm so incredibly proud of these kids," Krum coach Lana Degelia said. "Three times quarantined, then the snow putting us at home — they've just stayed focused, locked in and are really giving it everything they've got right now. I'm so incredibly proud of the way they started the game and finished the game.
"They put four great quarters together. They're just playing so well as a team right now when they need to be."
The Lady Cats led 18-12 after the first quarter with Doyle scoring the team's first eight points.
The junior was the catalyst behind an 11-0 run in the second quarter, a stretch that gave Krum a commanding lead it never relinquished.
"Early on, [Doyle] was definitely our spark," Degelia said. "She was knocking down 3s and doing what Mary does. She just went with the flow of the game, took the game in stride and shot the ball well."
Krum took a 33-21 lead into halftime, and in the final two quarters, Ashlyn Baker and Jacey Oster took over.
The duo each finished with 16 points and helped the Lady Cats build a lead that swelled to as much as 25 points at one point in the fourth quarter.
"When you can have balanced scoring and get points from different players, it's great," Degelia said. "It takes the pressure off others. It gives everybody an opportunity to contribute. Because we had such balanced scoring tonight, you can't key in on one person defensively.
With the victory, Krum improved to 14-12 overall. Next up for the Lady Cats is a date with state-ranked Glen Rose in the region quarterfinal.
Degelia said that game is tentatively set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Weatherford High School.
After finishing the regular season fourth in arguably the toughest district in 4A that featured the likes of Argyle, Decatur and Bridgeport, Krum is now back in the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012-2013.
"We played the best of the best," Degelia said. "These girls are hungry, and they're battle tested. But we have to step up, because we've got a big one on Thursday."