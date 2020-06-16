A Krum ISD student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter posted Tuesday to the district’s website.
The student-athlete participated in summer strength and conditioning on Krum ISD athletic facilities on June 8-9.
In the letter, the district said due to “privacy reasons,” it was unable to disclose what groups the student participated in.
Krum ISD interim Superintendent Mike Davis said the student, who was not experiencing symptoms, was exposed to COVID-19 outside of Krum ISD facilities. When the student’s parents found out, the student was tested for COVID-19. The results came back on Monday.
“Any student, male or female, is going through the weight room,” Davis said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. “Consequently, once it was known and the test came back, we were notified on June 15.
“We’ve got an extensive sanitation program that we use daily in there, or after every set that these kids do. Then, we go to electrostatic spray that we’ll do every day.”
Prior to the student-athlete testing positive for coronavirus, Krum ISD said in its letter that its custodial and maintenance staff had been using electrostatic sanitation sprayers in the facility every other day. Davis said electrostatic spray will now be used every day.
Coaches and trainers were also wiping down equipment in between athlete rotations, and hand sanitizer stations were installed in numerous locations.
All Krum ISD summer athletic training has been canceled for the next two weeks. All Krum ISD athletic facilities, including fields, tennis courts, tracks and batting cages, are closed to the public, as well. Coaches will have the ability to resume summer strength and conditioning on June 30.
The district encourages parents to vigilantly monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and, if symptoms appear, get students tested.
“If you had a child that came through that weight room, whether it was boy or girl, then they were potentially exposed to the virus,” Davis said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that they were exposed, it’s just the potential.”
This is the first known student-athlete in the Denton area to test positive for COVID-19.
The UIL announced on May 22 that schools could begin strength and conditioning on June 8 under a set of stringent COVID-19 guidelines. On June 10, the UIL loosened those guidelines, eliminating the 20:1 player-to-coach ratio while increasing indoor capacity from 25% to 50%.