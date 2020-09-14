Krum ISD has canceled all football activities through Sept. 28 due to possible coronavirus cases that impact Krum Middle School and Krum High School, according to a letter posted Monday to the district's website.
As a result, the Bobcats' game this Friday against Bridgeport High School and their game next week against Nevada Community High School have been canceled, Krum ISD spokesperson Taylor Poston confirmed.
Students will move to remote learning through Sept. 25 before returning to campus on Sept. 28. In the letter, the district said volleyball, tennis and cross country will continue as scheduled.
"Based on our contact tracing, volleyball, cross country and tennis have not been affected, which is why they are being allowed to continue," Poston said.
When asked if someone associated with the football program had tested positive, Poston initially did not specify.
"The football team and coaches have been potentially exposed to COVID-19," she said.
Poston later said there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among football players.
On Friday, Krum ISD interim Superintendent Mike Davis confirmed that an employee and cheerleader tested positive for the coronavirus. Davis said the entire cheerleading team was self-isolating.
Davis did not specify in what capacity the district employee works.
When asked directly if the employee was a football coach, Davis repeatedly declined to answer.
“If an employee wants to tell people they have tested positive, that’s up to them,” Davis said Friday. “They can tell anybody they want to. But I’m not going to give information out like that.”
Krum lost to Farmersville High School 33-31 last week. The game was played in Farmersville.
Krum athletic director and head football coach Robby Clark declined to comment and deferred questions to Poston.
Poston said the nondistrict games against Bridgeport and Nevada Community will not be rescheduled. She added that Krum's homecoming game will now be on Oct. 9 against Van Alstyne.
Poston also said via email that Davis called Farmersville as a courtesy and that "no confirmed COVID-19 cases were present on the field at [last] Friday's game."