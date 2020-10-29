FORT WORTH — The Krum Lady Bobcats did their part against Carter-Riverside on Thursday in the bi-district round, defeating them in three sets for a final line of 25-6, 25-10, 25-14.
Offensively, Payton Lucas led the way with 13 kills for Krum. Mary Doyle picked up 10 kills and six aces while Madeline Guffy totaled 28 assists and six aces as well.
On the defensive side of the court, Sydney Martin compiled 17 digs for the Lady Bobcats.
Krum now advances to area and will face off against Graham at Jacksboro High School next Tuesday evening.