Ryan forward Halli Keese peppered a series of goalies.
Auburn recruit Hayden Colson was doing the same for Guyer.
But when Ryan, Guyer, Denton High and Braswell met for a four-team girls soccer scrimmage on Friday night at Bronco Stadium, neither team kept score.
Green-clad coaches and fans looked on as teams were able to get in valuable preseason reps. Coaches mixed up lineups and players faced friends from crosstown schools.
Considering the rivalrous nature of some of these programs, it was a fun and relaxed setting on an unusually warm December night.
“It’s an opportunity to play someone other than yourself, but it’s also a lot more than that,” Ryan coach Kendall Pryor said. “This is an opportunity to give back to the community in a big way, and you still get to come out here and play soccer. It’s the best of both worlds.”
Pryor was referring to the primary cause of the scrimmage, the second annual Kickoff for the Community fundraiser benefiting Denton County Friends of the Family.
DCFOF, an organization that provides services for those impacted by sexual abuse and domestic violence, received more than $3,000 in 2020 raised from the scrimmage.
Going into Friday night’s scrimmage, teams played eight-on-eight soccer on two short, side-by-side fields and rotated after short games — roughly $2,500 was already raised.
When scrimmage organizer and Denton High coach Matt Speight looks at the numbers this weekend, he hopes it exceeds last year’s total.
Money raised on Friday came from event T-shirts sold at the gate, which included Christmas-themed green and red colors with “United Beyond Soccer” on the front. The shirts were designed by Braswell coach Drew McKinnie.
Speight believes the charity has picked up steam since its 2020 inception.
“One of the things that all four programs are doing is [to] help our girls be better people,” Speight said. “Denton Friends of the Family] specifically works with women and children, so what a great organization for us to be able to give back to. They love [this scrimmage]. It’s a blast.
“I think it’s an event that has some wheels for the next few years.”
Pryor, who caught up with former University of North Texas teammate and Guyer coach Mandy Hall in the jamboree, agreed.
“Tonight wasn’t about us, it was about the community,” Pryor said. “I hope this event goes on for many years.”