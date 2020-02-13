Shelby McIntyre, a key member of the North Texas football team's recruiting staff, has left the program.
McIntyre came to UNT in 2018 and spent the last two seasons as the program's coordinator of football recruiting operations.
A UNT spokesman confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that McIntyre has left to pursue other opportunities.
The former Boise State track athlete made a significant impact for UNT, which has seen its production in recruiting improve dramatically over the last two seasons.
UNT hired Luke Walerius as its director or recruiting in 2018. McIntyre joined the staff a short time later.
The Mean Green signed the top recruiting class in Conference USA in 247Sports' rankings.
McIntyre helped coordinate official visits and events for recruits throughout her tenure.
“There is a certain culture we want recruits to see when they step on campus,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said before last season. “It’s not just about football. It’s also about development, culture and making sure recruits understand we are going to do everything necessary to give them the resources to be successful.
“Shelby understands our culture and who we are. She has done a great job.”
McIntryre is the second member of UNT's football staff to leave the program in the last few days.
Tommy Mangino, a longtime college assistant who spent last season as a quality control coach at North Texas, has moved on to become the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Lake Travis.
Mangino helped UNT average 30.6 points per game last season, when the Mean Green finished 4-8.