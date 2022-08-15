Denton High’s last two football seasons have not featured many bright spots. Consecutive one-win campaigns and a bevy of blowout losses defined falls where victories were hard to come by.

Heading into the 2022 season, though, some key changes have the Broncos optimistic an upswing could be in the cards. For starters, Denton has moved into a new campus this school year with state-of-the-art football facilities. The latest round of realignment also moved it down to Class 5A Division II and a new district with several different opponents from the ones it struggled against over the last two years.

Denton schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 Newman Smith 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Chisholm Trail 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 Everman 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Gainesville 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 23 Frisco Emerson* 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Frisco Independence* 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 14 Carrollton Creekview* 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Frisco Memorial* 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 28 Argyle* 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Lake Dallas* 7:00 p.m.

