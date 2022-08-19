Coco Brown preview
Denton running back Coco Brown carries the ball during a game against Ryan at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex last season. Brown has been a force for the Broncos while rolling up 2,588 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Denton is hoping to take pressure off Brown this fall by improving its passing game.

Denton High’s last two football seasons have not featured many bright spots. Consecutive one-win campaigns and a bevy of blowout losses defined falls where victories were hard to come by.

Heading into the 2022 season, some key changes have the Broncos optimistic an upswing could be in the cards. For starters, Denton has moved into a new campus with state-of-the-art football facilities. The latest round of realignment also dropped the Broncos down to Class 5A Division II and into a new district, away from some of the programs they had struggled to compete with.

Denton schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 Newman Smith 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Chisholm Trail 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 Everman 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Gainesville 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 23 Frisco Emerson* 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Frisco Independence* 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 14 Carrollton Creekview* 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Frisco Memorial* 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 28 Argyle* 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Lake Dallas* 7:00 p.m.
*District 3-5A DII

