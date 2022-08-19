Denton running back Coco Brown carries the ball during a game against Ryan at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex last season. Brown has been a force for the Broncos while rolling up 2,588 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Denton is hoping to take pressure off Brown this fall by improving its passing game.
Denton High’s last two football seasons have not featured many bright spots. Consecutive one-win campaigns and a bevy of blowout losses defined falls where victories were hard to come by.
Heading into the 2022 season, some key changes have the Broncos optimistic an upswing could be in the cards. For starters, Denton has moved into a new campus with state-of-the-art football facilities. The latest round of realignment also dropped the Broncos down to Class 5A Division II and into a new district, away from some of the programs they had struggled to compete with.
All of that change has given the Broncos a new energy.
“The biggest deal I’ve seen with these guys is they’re excited to be here,” coach Billy Miller said. “A lot of people don’t realize some of the struggles we’ve been through as far as landmass, acreage and things that affect the way you practice. Getting out here and having space to practice and having fresh paint on everything we have out here in this brand-new place, it really makes a difference.”
The additional room to work with has made a difference for Denton. At their previous home, the Broncos had one field for the entire team to practice on and were often short on space as different groups tried to work through their own drills.
Now, Denton has two separate practice fields next to each other in addition to a third stadium field a short walk away. The additional space to spread out allows for more flexibility in splitting players up to work on different skills and freedom to use the length of the field.
The following is a look at the Broncos heading into the 2022 season.
“I’m ready to get back into it with my boys and hope we have a better outcome this season,” running back Coco Brown said. “My motivation is coming from this new building. We’ve got a little hashtag, ‘New us,’ you know, new DHS. I’m ready to leave with a bang.”
Brown has been one of a few bright spots amid Denton’s struggles over the last two seasons. The rising senior racked up a combined 486 carries for 2,588 yards and 18 touchdowns. Last season alone, Brown ran 295 times for 1,734 yards and 13 scores.
Brown, who committed to Sam Houston State this summer, accomplished those feats despite defenses often focusing all their efforts on him, knowing he was the Broncos’ most effective weapon. Building a more balanced attack has been one of the team’s top priorities this offseason.
“Everything we have working now is to try and take the burden off of Coco,” Miller said. “When you have a player of that caliber, it’s easy for defenses to key on him. We have to make sure, if they’re going to key on him, that we’ve got other people around who can touch the ball and make special things happen.”
The good news for Denton is it returns players who can help move some of the burden off Brown.
Wide receiver Tristan Strange is back for his senior season after leading the team with 48 catches for 538 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He is joined by fellow receiver Bryce Ashbaugh, who tallied 23 catches for 266 yards and three scores.
The quarterback who will deliver the ball to those playmakers is still up in the air. Last season’s starter Colton Adler graduated. Junior quarterbacks Lawson Floyd and Jack Plunk have both taken reps at quarterback during fall practice. How the position ultimately shakes out could be crucial to Denton’s chances at success.
A position group where the Broncos will not face much uncertainty, however, is the defensive line.
Denton’s defensive front returns two cornerstones of last year’s unit in seniors Harrison Teter and Isaiah Williams. Teter notched 55 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and seven sacks last season while Williams added 32 tackles, 13 quarterback hurries, three sacks and three blocked kicks.
Miller said he has seen significant growth from his defensive linemen this offseason and feels the front seven can be his team’s strength. Brown has taken notice of the group, too.
“Our defensive line is very strong,” Brown said. “When we’re going at it in team [competition], they’re hitting me, I’m hitting them. That’s my biggest battle, but I love ‘em. Good on good and just battle it out.”
With their season opener inching closer, the Broncos are set for some unique matchups during their four-game non-district slate. They will face teams from four different classifications, largely a product of scheduling difficulties from being in a seven-team district with more non-district weeks than most teams in the area.
Denton opens the season by hosting Newman Smith, a Class 5A Division I team. It then faces 6A foe Chisholm Trail on the road, returns home for a meeting with 5A-DII side Everman and wraps up the slate with Gainesville, which competes in 4A-DII.
Those matchups will prepare the Broncos to open play in District 3-5A DII, as they step down a classification after the latest round of realignment. They do keep one district foe from last season in Frisco Independence while moving away from powers like Ryan, Frisco Lone Star and Frisco Wakeland.
Sharing the new district with area schools Lake Dallas and Argyle makes for some fascinating matchups. Denton will face the two nearby programs in its last two games of the regular season on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.
The Falcons return 18 starters after going 4-6 last season and are expected to contend for a playoff spot. The Eagles, meanwhile, make the jump up from 4A-DI with 14 returning starters and are Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason pick to win the district.
From opening a new campus to joining a new district, a whole lot of change has Denton optimistic about turning over a new leaf and finding more success in 2022.
“When we win, we have to keep on going,” Teter said. “We can’t be satisfied with things. In the past, we’ll win one game and think we’ve arrived. We have to keep on fighting, keep on having good days. We can’t come out here after one win thinking we’ve done it.
“Everyone in there, you go in the locker room and you can feel the energy. We’re ready.”
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.