AP_19106052155736.jpg

Kansas City’s Hunter Dozier (17) was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. Dozier is a Denton High grad.

 Colin E. Braley/AP

Former Denton star Hunter Dozier, now with the Kansas City Royals, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an ESPN report Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was expected to be part of Kansas City’s opening day lineup. Now, he will go on the injured list.

“I’m disappointed to say the least,” Dozier said in a statement. “I have been hit with a couple of symptoms that go with this virus, so I need to follow our medical team’s direction, get well and then work on getting back on the field.

“It’s disheartening because I felt things were going well on the field and I have a good feeling about the ball club we have. To have to watch for whatever period of time that I’m out is going to painful.”

Dozier is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he hit .279 to go along with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs.

The Royals have now announced seven positive COVID-19 tests since training camp resumed.

Kansas City selected Dozier eighth overall in the 2013 draft after a highly successful college career at Stephen F. Austin.

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

Recommended for you