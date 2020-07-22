Former Denton star Hunter Dozier, now with the Kansas City Royals, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an ESPN report Wednesday.
The 28-year-old was expected to be part of Kansas City’s opening day lineup. Now, he will go on the injured list.
“I’m disappointed to say the least,” Dozier said in a statement. “I have been hit with a couple of symptoms that go with this virus, so I need to follow our medical team’s direction, get well and then work on getting back on the field.
“It’s disheartening because I felt things were going well on the field and I have a good feeling about the ball club we have. To have to watch for whatever period of time that I’m out is going to painful.”
Dozier is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he hit .279 to go along with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs.
The Royals have now announced seven positive COVID-19 tests since training camp resumed.
Kansas City selected Dozier eighth overall in the 2013 draft after a highly successful college career at Stephen F. Austin.