Jyarie to return

North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter will play for the first time since UNT's loss to SMU last season when the Mean Green face the Mustangs today.

 DRC file photo

Jyaire Shorter will make his first appearance for North Texas since a loss to SMU last season today when the Mean Green take on the Mustangs.

Shorter was injured in practice the week following UNT's loss to SMU in the second week of last season and missed the rest of the year. He sat out UNT's season opening win over UTEP last week while finishing his recovery.

Jyaire Shorter mug

Jyaire Shorter 

