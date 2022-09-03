Jyaire Shorter will make his first appearance for North Texas since a loss to SMU last season today when the Mean Green take on the Mustangs.
Shorter was injured in practice the week following UNT's loss to SMU in the second week of last season and missed the rest of the year. He sat out UNT's season opening win over UTEP last week while finishing his recovery.
The return of Shorter is one of a few changes to UNT's roster heading into today's game.
Linebacker Kevin Wood, who is listed as a co-starter with Larry Nixon III, has been ruled out due to injury. Wood finished with three tackles and was credited with a quarterback hurry in UNT's win over UTEP.
Cornerback John Davis Jr. was injured in the Mean Green's opener and will miss today's game as expected.
Wide receiver Jordan Smart, a transfer from UT-Permian Basin, will also miss today's game with a lower body injury. Smart impressed after transferring in during the offseason before being injured in fall camp.
UNT added a player to its roster this week who could make his debut today. Kaylon Horton, a graduate transfer from Tarleton State, became eligible this in the last few days.
Horton was a standout kick and punt returner at Tarleton. He returned 31 kicks for 693 yards and one touchdown and 31 punts for 225 yards and another touchdown during his time with the Texans.
He could have a chance to return kicks today.
Wide receivers Latrell Neville and Dorian Morris are also expected to make their season debuts today after recovering from lower body injuries that kept them out of UNT's win over UTEP.
The return of Shorter, Neville and Morris will bolster UNT's offense.
Shorter flashed his potential as a redshirt freshman in 2019 when he caught 24 passes for 473 yards and nine touchdowns. The Killeen native started 10 games that fall and played in 12 on his way to earning honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
Shorter was expected to develop into one of UNT's top offensive weapons but has been derailed by injuries. He started three games in 2020 and played in two last season.
He'll be back today as UNT looks to turn the tide in its series against SMU. The Mustangs have won six of the last seven meetings and lead the series 34-6-1. The Mean Green are 4-2 against SMU in Denton.
