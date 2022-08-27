Jyaire Shorter out art
North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter breaks away from a UTEP defender and scores during the Mean Green's win over UTEP in the 2019 season at Apogee Stadium. Shorter has been ruled out for today's game.

North Texas will be shorthanded for its game against UTEP tonight at the Sun Bowl.

Jyaire Shorter, UNT's talented but often injured receiver, has been ruled out for the Mean Green's game against the Miners, a source has confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Shorter has been nursing a lower body injury for weeks.

