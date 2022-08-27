North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter breaks away from a UTEP defender and scores during the Mean Green's win over UTEP in the 2019 season at Apogee Stadium. Shorter has been ruled out for today's game.
North Texas will be shorthanded for its game against UTEP tonight at the Sun Bowl.
Jyaire Shorter, UNT's talented but often injured receiver, has been ruled out for the Mean Green's game against the Miners, a source has confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Shorter has been nursing a lower body injury for weeks.
Shorter is one of four UNT wide receivers who have been ruled out for tonight's game. Dorian Morris as well as newcomers Latrell Neville and Jordan Smart are also out.
All four have lower body injuries and are expected to return in the next few weeks.
UNT kept the injuries to Shorter and its other receivers under wraps until the team hit the field to warm up for tonight's game.
Shorter flashed his potential as a redshirt freshman in 2019 when he caught 24 passes for 473 yards and nine touchdowns. The Killeen native started 10 games that fall and played in 12 on his way to earning honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
Shorter was expected to develop into one of UNT's top offensive weapons but has been derailed by injuries. He started three games in 2020 and played in two last season.
Smart and Neville were expected to help fill that void.
The loss of Shorter, Morris, Smart and Neville will add pressure on the rest of UNT's wide receivers to come through. Junior slot receiver Roderic Burns led UNT in catches (58), receiving yards (802) and receiving touchdowns (four) last season and is slated to start tonight.
UNT also has high hopes for Ja'Mori Maclin, a Missouri transfer who arrived at the semester break in December and was impressive throughout the offseason.
Maclin can play both inside and outside, where Mean Green have a few players with experience, including Damon Ward Jr., Tommy Bush and Bryson Jackson.
Ward caught 21 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns last season, when Jackson added 12 receptions for 176 yards. Bush caught three passes for 43 yards before suffering a season-ending leg injury in a loss to SMU.
Tight ends Jake Roberts H-back Var'Keyes Gumms both had solid fall camps and are expected to be heavily involved in the passing game.
UNT is hoping those players will show that they can make a significant impact and help the Mean Green avoid the situation they encountered early last season. UNT lost Shorter and Bush to injury within the span of a few days after both played in just two games.
Shorter and Bush were playing key roles at the time. UNT struggled without them while averaging 197.1 passing yards per game and went into the offseason looking to bolster its options at receiver.
That depth will be tested tonight.
The Mean Green's problems extended beyond a lack of depth and talent at receiver. UNT changed quarterbacks in midseason, benching Jace Ruder in favor of Austin Aune.
UNT's coaches and players believe Aune has improved dramatically since last year when he threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns while starting nine games and playing in 13.
Aune will get the Mean Green's passing game on track tonight. He'll have a few less receivers to work with as he chases that goal.
