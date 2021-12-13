Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 13, 2021 @ 3:29 pm
Kobe Savage
North Texas has lost one of its top recruits just days before the midterm signing period.
Tyler Junior College defensive back Kobe Savage confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday morning that he has backed out of his commitment to the Mean Green and committed to Kansas State.
Savage committed to UNT last week. The Texas native said then that he would pass on an offer from Kansas State because he felt like he was a top priority in recruiting for UNT.
Savage changed his mind and will continue his career in the Big 12. He has deleted his references to committing to UNT from his Twitter account.
The midterm signing period begins on Wednesday
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound sophomore was a first-team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference selection this season.
Savage finished with 70 tackles and five interceptions. He helped lead the Apaches to the Heart of Texas Bowl.
More than a dozen schools offered Savage a scholarship, including UTEP, New Mexico State and Kent State.
UNT still has two transfers who are expected to sign with the Mean Green at the midterm break in quarterback JD Head, wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin.
Head spent last season at Louisiana Tech, while Maclin started his career at Missouri. UNT also has four high school players in its 2022 class thus far.
UNT finished the regular season at 6-6 and will face Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic on Dec. 23.
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter @sports_drc.
