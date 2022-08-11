The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t lost a game since acquiring Joey Gallo.
The former Rangers outfielder thought he was experiencing plenty of winning this season when he was with the New York Yankees. But after being sent to Los Angeles prior to this season’s trade deadline, Gallo has apparently become immune to losing.
Chris Taylor hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning Wednesday night in an 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins. Gallo later added a three-run shot in the seventh, his first homer with the Dodgers, who extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games.
Eight of those wins have come since acquiring Gallo. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 1-7 in their past eight games.
“It’s exciting. It was close for a little bit,” Gallo said. “I thought we were winning a lot in New York. We’re winning a lot here, especially lately. It’s always great to win games.”
Gallo was batting just .159 in 82 games with the Yankees, something he publicly mentioned was a rough experience for him in the Bronx.
He is 4 for 15 (.266) in six games with the Dodgers, who hold the majors’ best record at 77-33 and are 16 games in front of second-place San Diego in the NL West.
“It’s been a while since I’ve heard people chanting for me, so I’m pretty excited about that,” Gallo told SportsNet LA on the field after the game. “[The fans] have been awesome so far.”
Gallo’s home run was the Dodgers’ second pinch-hit homer of the season and the second of Gallo’s career.
“He’s put in a lot of hard work with the hitting coaches,” manager Dave Roberts said. “To have a result like tonight was something special. He doesn’t smile very often, so to get to see him smile like that was cool.”