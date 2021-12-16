FRISCO — Kellen Moore is only 33. He can afford to be selective.
The Cowboys offensive coordinator, whom Boise State approached last December and the Philadelphia Eagles interviewed in January, is expected to draw head-coach interest again during the upcoming hiring cycle.
There is no need to jump at just any opportunity.
Late Wednesday evening, a vacancy emerged that would be a prototypical fit.
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired coach Urban Meyer, ending a toxic one-year tenure. That position is one to watch for Moore, checking key boxes for a suitable position. Earlier on Wednesday, the NFL approved a resolution that allows clubs that made a head coach change since the season’s start to interview assistants on other teams during the regular season’s final two weeks.
The Jaguars can submit a request to interview Moore as early as Dec. 28 at 8 a.m. CT.
In Duval County, Moore would have a young, talented quarterback to develop in Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick last April. He would enter an environment where his easy-going, unassuming temperament, which doesn’t match that of the archetypal head coach, would not only be understood but likely embraced as refreshing.
Moore would have a patient owner, too.
Sure, the Jaguars’ Shad Khan pulled the plug on Meyer the same year he hired him. But that dysfunction made for a special circumstance. Prior to that, Khan did not fire Doug Marrone until after a 23-43 record was compiled from 2016-20 and Gus Bradley until he went 14-48 from 2013-16 without a playoff berth.
It is up to Moore if he will accept an in-season virtual interview request. As of now, the Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders are the only franchises who can conduct such an interview.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy indicated Thursday he will support any assistant approached. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is also among the staff’s deserving members.
“Career advancement’s important,” McCarthy said. “As the responsibility dictates of the head coach, you definitely want to make sure that you’re in line with getting your assistant coaches to advance. That’s definitely part of your opportunity in this league. I don’t ever want to stand in the way.”
According to BetOnline, Tampa Bay Buccanners offensive coordinator and ex-Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich is the betting odds favorite at 4/1 to replace Meyer. Moore is second at 5/1.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell (11/2), Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (7/1), former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (7/1) and ex-Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson (9/1) are among those who follow.
Moore knows better than to look too far into the future.
His hands are full in the present.
Offensively, Dallas has been pedestrian at best in the six weeks since quarterback Dak Prescott returned from a calf strain. The Cowboys have averaged 5.3 yards per play and 21.2 offensive points per game, which rank 18 and 17th in the NFL, respectively. The offense averaged a league-best 6.6 yards per play and second-best 30.8 points per game in Prescott’s six starts to open the season.
The Cowboys (9-4) carry a two-week win streak into Sunday’s game at the New York Giants.
That is despite dreadful finishing from the offense. In the fourth quarter last Sunday at Washington, for example, the unit had five possessions. Those combined for 15 plays and 15 net yards with no points, three punts and an interception returned for a touchdown. The team’s only fourth-quarter first down came on a 5-yard Prescott scramble to secure the win.
Moore can focus on this team’s problems before concerning himself with another’s.
When the time comes, the Jaguars have elements in place that call for his attention.