The NFL draft will continue with rounds two and three tonight when the wait for former North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden to be selected resumes.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock when the draft picks back up at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The best-case scenario for Darden was always to be taken some time in the third round.
For the UNT program it almost feels like manning the wall in Game of Thrones.
UNT has the longest NFL draft drought in major college football, one that dates to 2004 when the Oakland Raiders selected Cody Spencer in the sixth round.
Will the Mean Green faithful and the UNT coaching staff finally be able to utter that famous line, "And now my watch has ended" tonight.
Probably not, but that time appears to be quickly coming.
There were five receivers selected in the first round last night.
Darden currently sits at No. 42 on ESPN's list of the best available wide receivers in the draft. Pro Football Focus does not have Darden rated among its top five wide receiver prospects heading into the second round but does have him listed at No. 47 on its list of the best-available players.
Pro Football Focus has always had a high opinion of Darden
The Houston native solidified his standing as an NFL draft prospect during his senior season when he caught 74 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns in just nine games. Conference USA's coaches named him the league's MVP.
Darden ended his UNT career as the school's career leader in receptions (230), receiving yards (2,782) and receiving touchdowns (38).
He's expected to add to his legacy either today or tomorrow.
Stay tuned.