North Texas is now just days away from opening its season with a game at UTEP.
Fans are beginning to think about all the traditions that make UNT football what it is — tailgating, the Mean Green March and, most importantly, the Get Your Rear on the Record contest.
Most UNT fans know the drill. Back in the day, we tired of our readers and the UNT faithful in general throwing out bold predictions before the season began that were long forgotten when all was said and done.
If you've heard UNT coach Seth Littrell talk for more than 39 seconds, you're familiar with his take on the importance of players and coaches holding each other accountable.
We are the accountability police for UNT fans.
Here's how it works.
We ask UNT fans to project the Mean Green's record, gather up their guesses and publish a running tally leading up to game day. As one can guess by the name of the contest, we require people to give us their names with their picks.
Once the list is complete, we file it away in our secret picks vault. We bring it back at the end of the season and see who was right, who was wrong and bestow our annual awards.
There's the winner, the Fan With Little Faith who underestimated UNT and, of course, the Ridiculous Homer. There is always someone who picks UNT to wildly outperform expectations for no other reason than what former UNT coach Dan McCarney used to say, "Why not North Texas?"
Why won't the Mean Green win Conference USA, crack the Top 25 and emerge as a national storyline?
There are a host of reasons, but that's a column for another day.
We had 77 people muster the courage to enter last year. It was a good year for the prognostication abilities of the UNT faithful.
Alejandro García, John Lowe, Miguel Robinson, Ethan Holmes and Kevin Sanders all achieved GYROTR immortality by correctly guessing that the Mean Green would finish 6-7.
UNT rallied from a 1-6 start by winning their last five regular season games. The Mean Green seemed to be set up perfectly for a storybook ending when they faced Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic but blew the opportunity in a 27-14 loss.
Zach Werblo (10-3) and Jonathan Moreno (10-4) took home last year’s Ridiculous Homer awards for picking the Mean Green to hit the 10-win mark for the first time since 1977, the year Star Wars opened in theaters and the first Apple II computers went on sale.
Ryan Munthe picked UNT to go 2-10 and was last year's Fan With Little Faith. Two wins was a bold pick for UNT under Littrell, who always seems to find a way to guide the Mean Green to a bowl.
And that brings us to this year.
The big preseason news was quarterback Austin Aune electing to return and extend his post high school athletics career to year 42. Ok, not 42, but it does seem like Aune has been around forever.
He's in his fifth season at UNT after a stop at Arkansas and six years in the New York Yankees minor league system. He'll be 29 this fall. Aune saved UNT's season — and the coaching staff's jobs — by guiding the Mean Green on their five-game winning streak. There is no way UNT would have pulled it together if it hadn't been for Aune, who didn't receive nearly the credit he deserved.
Aune didn't put up great stats. He threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns and didn't have a good outing in UNT's bowl game.
What he did do was convince his teammates that they could pull it together after a terrible start.
UNT brought in not one, not two, but three transfers to compete with Aune in the offseason, including Grant Gunnell. The Memphis transfer pushed Aune before he hung on to the job.
We now bring you a rough equivalent of the reaction by a small portion of UNT's fan base.
Quarterbacks always get too much of the credit and too much of the blame for how teams perform. Even with that being the case, Aune had a whole lot more to do with UNT's success last season than people think.
UNT's coaches and players have consistently said that Aune has improved dramatically since last season.
The Mean Green also have most of the key members of a terrific running back rotation returning, including Ikaika Ragsdale. UNT's offensive line should be one of the best in C-USA.
The Mean Green did lose some key players on defense, including their entire defensive front. The good news is defensive coordinator Phil Bennett is back, along with KD Davis. The linebacker briefly considered transferring before changing course.
I'm convinced Bennett could construct a pretty good defense by grabbing five guys out of the Pohl Recreation Center and the wait staff at your local Sonic Drive-In. UNT cut the number of points it allowed from 42.8 per game in 2020 to 27.5 last season.
Littrell let Bennett shop for players in the offseason. He seems to have hit on more than a few, including Mazin Richards, a linebacker out of Division II Eastern New Mexico.
The schedule also sets up well for UNT. There's no body bag game against a Power Five team that would clobber the Mean Green and send half their key players to the emergency room.
UNT pretty much never finds a way to beat SMU and its game at Memphis will be tough. UTSA will be out for blood after the Mean Green spoiled the Roadrunners unbeaten season last year.
Outside of that there are a ton of games UNT should win on the slate against teams like Texas Southern, Rice and UNLV.
UNT has a shot to start 3-1, if the Mean Green can open the season with a win over UTEP. The Mean Green's game against the Miners ranks among the most important Littrell has coached in recent years.
Win that one, and UNT could be in business. Lose it, and things start to look tough.
So, how do I think it will all play out?
Aune takes another step forward and UNT's defense continues to improve under Bennett.
The combination helps UNT finish with seven wins in the regular season. There is no way the Mean Green draw another perfect scenario in a bowl like they did last year.
It feels like UNT missed its chance last year in its loss to Miami. UNT falls to Kent State in the Bahamas Bowl to finish 7-6, an outcome that will have Mean Green fans holding their breath for a few days before UNT elects to hang on to Littrell for at least one more season.
My rear is on the record now. Be sure to enter this year by emailing me your pick to bvito@dentonrc.com or sending it to me on Twitter at @brettvito.