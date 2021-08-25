The signs football season is rapidly approaching are all around.
The preseason polls and magazines have come out. Practice has been underway for weeks.
Football weather … Well, let’s forget about the weather and focus on the calendar. There are now less than two weeks left before North Texas opens the season with a game against Northwestern State.
That can only mean one thing. It’s time for the Denton Record-Chronicle’s annual Get Your Rear on the Record contest.
Those of you who have been around for a while know the drill.
All fans love to make an educated guess as to what their favorite team’s record will be at the end of the year.
The annoying part of it is the lack of accountability when it comes to whose prognostication skills led them to make a terrific — or terrible — guess.
That’s where we come in.
Each year, we ask UNT fans to send in their guesses. We gather them up, publish them on the DRC’s website and then hide them away in our secret UNT picks vault.
At the end of the season, we dig them up and determine who was right, who was wrong and who takes home the coveted Ridiculous Homer award for going way overboard with their pick.
UNT finished 4-6 last fall after falling to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, its fourth bowl appearance in five years.
No one registered a 4-6 guess, but a host of people were close in a season UNT played an odd number of games due to COVID-19 cancelations.
Tony Barone and Jim Fincher both picked UNT to finish 2-9 last year and are our defending Fans With Little Faith. Fidel Lozano picked UNT to go 10-1 and was last year’s Ridiculous Homer.
Playing in a bowl game was a positive for UNT, but the Mean Green did finish under .500 for the second straight year.
UNT is pinning its hopes for a turnaround largely on an offseason makeover that included bringing in a new defensive coaching staff headed by former SMU coach Phil Bennett.
Bennett has a ton of skins on the wall after coordinating defenses for a host of nationally prominent programs, including LSU and Kansas State.
The Mean Green certainly couldn’t be any worse defensively after finishing last nationally last season with an average of 522.1 total yards allowed per game.
There’s also a chance UNT could be better offensively, where the bar has always been set high under Littrell. The Mean Green averaged 34.4 points per game last season.
UNT lost Jason Bean, who started seven games at quarterback in 2020 when he transferred to Kansas but brings back Austin Aune. The former Argyle standout started UNT’s other three games and is competing with Kason Martin and North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder for the starting job.
Mike Bloesch took over as UNT’s play-caller in the offseason after a promising start while sharing those responsibilities with Littrell and co-offensive coordinator Tommy Mainord last season.
UNT also has a talented roster, if one judges by the recruiting rankings of players when they were in high school.
So why not pick UNT to go 12-0?
Well, the schedule for one. UNT bought a win to open the season when it scheduled Northwestern State.
UNT is going to be in a rock fight while playing six teams that either played in a bowl game or were invited to one that was canceled in consecutive games after that. Louisiana Tech is the only team UNT will play in that stretch that didn’t receive votes in the USA Today Coaches’ poll in the preseason.
UNT also only has one returning first-team All-Conference USA player in defensive tackle Dion Novil. The Mean Green’s best player in 2020 was wide receiver Jaelon Darden, who caught 19 touchdown passes in nine games.
Darden is long gone after he declared for the NFL draft and was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Losing running back Oscar Adaway III to a torn ACL in the preseason isn’t going to help matters either.
UNT’s staff may be better, but as a wise man once said, “It’s not the X’s and O’s. It’s the Jimmys and Joes.”
Does UNT have enough talent to get back to .500 or even creep back up over that mark?
It’s hard to see it on paper, but Littrell has come through in tight spots before. No one expected UNT to play in a bowl game in his first season in 2016.
The Mean Green got it done anyway. The only year UNT didn’t make the postseason under Littrell was in 2019 when everyone expected the Mean Green to be great and send Mason Fine out on a high note in his senior season.
It’s hard to imagine UNT’s chemistry being any worse this season than it was that year when the Mean Green appeared to sleepwalk through a 4-8 season.
My guess is UNT exceeds expectations by a little, wins a game or two that seem like a longshot and ends up 6-6 in the regular season.
That’s good enough to land the Mean Green in the postseason.
From there, it’s all about matchups. UNT has never had much luck in that regard. Where the Mean Green go from there will all be about who they end up playing.
This puts me in danger of ending up as this year’s Ridiculous Homer, but UNT’s luck in terms of bowl matchups has to turn at some point. Give me UNT at 7-6 after a win over Tulsa in the Frisco Bowl.
My rear is now on the record. Be sure to send your picks to bvito@dentonrc.com in the next few days.