We are now less than a week away from North Texas opening its season with a game against Houston Baptist.
Some UNT fans might have thought we had forgotten an annual tradition. Fear not Mean Green faithful, the Denton Record-Chronicle/Mean Green Blog and all the other iterations it has undergone over the years never forgets.
Yep, it’s time for our annual Get Your Rear on the Record contest.
If you’ve been around for any length of time, you know the drill and the story behind it.
We here at the paper tired of seeing outlandish predictions and records picks thrown out by our readers without anyone being held accountable. Remember Todd Dodge will take UNT to the Promised Land? How about UNT won’t miss Derek Thompson? And of course, UNT will need a couple of years to qualify for a bowl under Seth Littrell?
Admittedly, I was among the people who bought the last of those scenarios and ended up being wrong.
And that’s the point.
We take down peoples’ guesses as to what UNT’s final record will be and file them away. When the hay is in the barn, we trot out the picks people submitted and point out who was right, who the Fan With Little Faith for the year is as well as who has won the coveted Ridiculous Homer of the Year award.
Part of the deal is that we require names with guesses. Some people also like to include their handle on GoMeanGreen, the longtime gathering place for UNT fans online. Part of the fun is that we get a feel for fans’ moods heading into the season.
Jim Schaeffer and Jason Lyon are our defending champions for sending in 7-5 guesses that show just how far off everyone was last fall. Expectations were sky high after back-to-back nine-win seasons.
UNT failed to live up to those expectations and went 4-8.
Rod Nunley and Steve Baker were last year’s Ridiculous Homers for picking UNT to go 14-0, which I assumed were serious guesses. There was no Fan With Little Faith in 2019 because all of UNT’s fans had way too much faith, including myself. I usually go with an optimistic pick and landed at 11-3 last season.
And that brings us this year, which is tough to gauge due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mean Green had spring practice wiped out by the spread of the disease. One scrimmage this fall was open to the media. There isn’t a whole lot to go on other than what UNT’s coaches and players have said.
Raise your hand if you’ve ever heard a college coach admit in the preseason that he has dire concerns that his team is destined for mediocrity.
Yeah, me neither.
With that in mind, let’s layout the good and the bad we know about UNT this year.
Reasons for optimism
UNT has brought in better talent last few seasons after Littrell revamped his recruiting department. Wide receiver Deonte Simpson and cornerback DeShawn Gaddie are among the highly regarded young players who could break out this fall.
This team also has a core of veterans who rank among the best players at their positions in Conference USA, including wide receiver Jaelon Darden and defensive tackle Dion Novil.
While I am a big believer in the fate of a team resting almost entirely on its talent on the field, UNT did bring in a group of experienced assistant coaches who could help matters. Defensive coordinator Clint Bowen and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler have great track records.
There is also no pressure on UNT this year. The Mean Green are not expected to contend for the C-USA title. UNT has performed a whole lot better as an underdog under Littrell.
Are those factors enough for UNT to reprise its 2016 season, when the Mean Green dramatically outperformed expectations?
Maybe, but let’s keep in mind the problems UNT had last season and the host of reasons many believe the Mean Green are facing the prospect of a second straight losing season.
Reasons for pessimism
UNT went as Mason Fine went the last three seasons, and he went out the door after his senior year last fall. Louisiana Tech beat UNT like a drum in 2019 when Fine went down with an injury. The same story unfolded in 2018 when the Mean Green faced Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl.
UNT is all but certain to turn to Jason Bean or Austin Aune to take over for Fine. Neither has much of a track record at the college level.
UNT also lost a host of talented players other than Fine after last season. Defensive end LaDarius Hamilton, safety Khairi Muhammad, wide receiver and Michael Lawrence won’t be easy to replace.
The Mean Green’s schedule is also brutal. UNT caught a break when its game against Texas A&M was called off due to the pandemic. That game had blowout written all over it.
The problem is UNT still must travel to Houston and face SMU in nonconference play as well as take on C-USA West Division favorite UAB on the road.
The good news for UNT is that C-USA has some weak teams and the school essentially brought a win by scheduling Houston Baptist.
It’s never safe to pick a team to win nearly all of its winnable games. That’s what I’m going to do this year, though.
I’m picking UNT to surprise people and win six regular season games before falling in a bowl to finish 6-6.
My rear is on the record.
Send your guesses to bvito@dentonrc.com or @brettvito on Twitter. I will publish them online periodically this week.