Recruit graphics post

North Texas was among a host of college football programs across the country to send out official scholarship offers to 2021 prospects on Saturday, the first day the NCAA allows. Those offers appeared on Twitter.

Today marks a key point in the college football recruiting calendar. Aug. 1 is the first day programs can officially offer prospects scholarships.

What makes the occasion particularly interesting is graphics players post to mark the occasion on Twitter.

Social media is vitally important these days, making comparing the graphics programs come up particularly interesting.

UNT has dramatically upped its game over the last few years.

Here's a look at UNT's offer graphic:

Here are a few of the rest:

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

