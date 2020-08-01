Today marks a key point in the college football recruiting calendar. Aug. 1 is the first day programs can officially offer prospects scholarships.
What makes the occasion particularly interesting is graphics players post to mark the occasion on Twitter.
Social media is vitally important these days, making comparing the graphics programs come up particularly interesting.
UNT has dramatically upped its game over the last few years.
Here's a look at UNT's offer graphic:
Blessed 💙✊🏾🙏🏾@Coach_Cluley @JjWatson_3 @SethLittrell @CoachMainordUNT pic.twitter.com/1wrEde48aH— TJ Steele2021 (@Tj01782071) August 1, 2020
Here are a few of the rest:
Let the countdown begin !!🤘🤘🐎 pic.twitter.com/RYJkJE3UWi— Trevion Sneed (@TreSneed23) August 1, 2020
too OFFICIAL 💨💨💨💨LuvtheCarter💜💜🐸 #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/hc8YtJGzpq— Ck ⁷ (@Young_Chrisk) August 1, 2020
Official🧡💙...beyond blessed!#embRACE21 pic.twitter.com/Kj13qsuNDD— ᴊᴀᴄᴏʀᴇʏ ʜʏᴅᴇʀ☹︎ (@JaCoreyHyder) August 1, 2020
#AGTG VERY BLESSED TO HAVE RECIEVED AN OFFICIAL OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON #GoCoogs❤️🐾 #ForTheCity pic.twitter.com/fNHVFi0vji— Cj “Robin Hood”Guidry💕 (@Cj_Guidry) August 1, 2020
Let’s make it official🥳 @RiceFootball pic.twitter.com/DiMgMXVUet— ✰ ²¹ (@DJ_Arkansas) August 1, 2020
It’s official... Gig’Em #blessed pic.twitter.com/nk9tJ9HnIc— Reuben Fatheree II (@deuce_fatheree) August 1, 2020
Blessed... ITS OFFICIAL 🐻💚 pic.twitter.com/063tPGRtGq— ⓀⓎⓇⓄⓃ🖤🏁 (@KyronDrones) August 1, 2020
All In ‼️Ⓜ️🐅 #GTG #AGTG pic.twitter.com/n6GxFL0eBL— james stewart (@james_stewart15) August 1, 2020
Official Offer‼️❤️ @Coach_Lech @UIWFootball pic.twitter.com/uovXRFV9cM— Kyle Taylor ⁵ (@kyletaylor2021) August 1, 2020
Officially Official 💙👿 #DukeGang4L @TrueBlueTrooper @MattGuerrieri @JeffFaris @CoachGOET_238 pic.twitter.com/fGAXw1FpNx— Trent Broadnax (@TrentBroadnax) August 1, 2020
It’s Official!🌪🟡🔴— Tyler Onyedim❗️ (@TheRealTyler34) August 1, 2020
ALL GLORY TO GOD! pic.twitter.com/feUbjOjeJf