Jaxon Holder has watched the ending to Aubrey’s wild area-round playoff win over Midland Greenwood at least a hundred times on video since Saturday night. He still doesn’t understand how on earth the Chaparrals’ defense forced a fumble when the Rangers were kneeling to run out the clock, and maybe he never will. But he’s obviously glad they did.
After all, the recovery set up the second greatest play that night — a game-winning touchdown pass to his brother, Jacob.
“It was definitely the coolest moment,” Jaxon said. “I wouldn’t have had it any other way throwing to my little brother.”
The play-by-play caller described it best: “Touchdown. Touchdown. Holder … to Holder.”
Makes this so much more special having my brother in the next booth with this amazing call!
With Aubrey trailing by three with less than a minute left on the clock and the ball at the Greenwood 12-yard line, Jaxon Holder took the snap out of a shotgun formation and rolled out to his left specifically looking for his brother. The play hadn’t been run in the red zone all year and was meant to go to Jacob the entire way.
He caught it around the 6-yard line, turned to his right and within the blink of an eye was diving for the pylon.
“My job was easy,” Jaxon said. “All I had to do was make the throw.”
Jacob, a junior, knew he had the touchdown from the second he got his hands on the ball.
“As soon as I saw our outside receiver go out, and the corner followed him, I knew no one was there,” Jacob Holder said.
The wild sequence, which only took six seconds from the fumble recovery to the Holder brothers’ game-winner, propelled Aubrey (11-1) to a shocking 21-17 win and a spot in the Class 4A Division II Region I quarterfinal this Saturday against Graham (9-1) at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
It’s a second chance for the Chaps, who were destined to lose had it not been for one wild play and a brotherly hookup.
“I can’t even put it into words,” Jacob said. “It’s like Jaxon said; it was a cool moment.”
What most people don’t know is that last minute of regulation played out exactly how everyone on the Aubrey sideline drew it up. Midland Greenwood was in victory formation and had kneeled down on first and second down. Head coach Keith Ivy had enough timeouts in his back pocket that he knew he’d be able to force a punt. But on third down, Greenwood opted to run a play, and Aubrey’s front line was ready.
As the ball was snapped, a defender got a hand on it and swiped it away. Amid the scrum, Wesley Huber recovered the botched exchange — giving Aubrey new life.
God I love this team! Not an ounce of quit in us!! On to Round 3
“It was something we worked on,” Ivy said. “Whether or not the ball was already in the quarterback’s hands, I don’t know. But we got our hand on it. One guy tackled the quarterback to keep him from getting it, and then our outside linebacker recovered the ball. Three things had to happen perfectly for us, and they did.”
As for the Holder connection on the ensuing play, Ivy said he was confident it would work.
“People call it luck, but I call it the kids being tough and never quitting,” Ivy said. “I told them that we were going to fight until the scoreboard read all zeros. Hats off to our kids and coaches — they kept battling.
“Jacob has outstanding hands. If Jaxon puts the ball anywhere in the area, he’s going to make the play.”
The trick now will be to build off that momentum against an opponent they’ve always seemed to come up just short against. Before the latest UIL realignment, Aubrey and Graham were district opponents. Graham won last year’s meeting 38-21. They also won the 2018 meeting, 27-17.
The Steers haven’t been challenged this postseason, as they’re coming off a 49-7 win over Perryton. Two weeks ago, they knocked off Van Alstyne 62-10. But Aubrey has one of the best running games in the state. The Chaps rushed for 188 yards in the win last week while utilizing five different ball carriers.
It’s a recipe few teams have been able to defend.
“We are very familiar with them, and they are very familiar with us,” Ivy said. “Graham is a very balanced team, and I just think it’s going to be one heck of a match up. We’re excited to be in this position.”
And for the Holders, it’s one more chance to work some brotherly magic together.
“I’m not sure how it all happened, but I’m glad it did. I could have thrown that pass to anyone and been happy, but it makes it special that it was Jacob,” Jaxon said. “It’s a second chance for this team; that’s everyone’s mentality right now.”