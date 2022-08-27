We are now in the final hours before North Texas kicks off its season tonight at UTEP.
That means we are also in the final stretch to enter this year's Get Your Rear on the Record contest to project UNT's record.
We are now in the final hours before North Texas kicks off its season tonight at UTEP.
That means we are also in the final stretch to enter this year's Get Your Rear on the Record contest to project UNT's record.
A last-minute refresher ...
We ask UNT fans to send in their projection for the Mean Green's final record along with their name each season. We publish the entries online leading up to kickoff and file them away in our secret picks vault.
When the season is over, we dig them back up to declare this year's winners.
Here is where we stand as of Saturday morning. If you're not on the list, email your guess to bvito@dentonrc.com.
11-3 – Taylor James
10-4 – Fidel Lozano, Tony DeSousa, Rex Winn
10-3 – Scott Cass
10-2 – Taylor James
9-4 – Joe Holland, Brian Dixon, Dillon Lovelace, Dustin Lowe, Ryan Cruz, Tyler Eveleth, Scott Davis
8-5 – Thomas Coe, Robert Botts, Steven Hoyer, Scott Campbell, Zac Gutierrez, Jonathan Moreno, Bobby Gibbons, Zach Werblo, Cathy Wilkinson, Evan Frantum, Lee Hughes, Fred Schinderle, Rob McKinney, Michael Holt, Jason Howeth, Jeff Hill, Tom McKrackin, Jack Mitchell, Chris Houston, Andrew Morris, Andrew Vahlenkamp, Jim Plummer, Matt Cyr
8-4 – Ed Collopy, Rob Hudnall, Steve Knowles, Steve Baker, Keith Kelly
7-6 – Brian Martin, Venson Herron, Tom Samuels, Jacob Flores, Brett Vito, John McDowell, Robert Botts, Jerid Wynn, John Lowe, Tony DeSousa, Brian Martin, Robert Bell, Steve Hammond, García Alejandro, Alec McKinley, Venson Herron, Von Eaglin, Jeff Withers, Samuel Peters, Christopher Taquino, John Fields
7-5 – Miles Meador, Jacob Flores, David Barnes, James W. Smith, Johnny Wilson, Harry Miers, Scott Robertson
6-7 – Bill Kenney, Mark Miller, Mike Jackson, Craig L., Sanoe Valente, Adam Rosenfield, Joe Foerch, John Davidson
6-6 – Nathan Hansard, Tyler Pellom
5-7 – Gavin Doolittle, Jason L, Jared Morris, Jim Schaeffer, Ben Gooding, Cliff Scott, Mike Moss, Daniel Becherer, Fernando Garcia
4-8 – Bryan Graves
3-9 – Kane Pritchard, Ryan Munthe
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.