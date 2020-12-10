Less than 48 hours removed from its dominant 41-13 win over Paris in the region final last Saturday, Argyle was already back at work.
At 6 a.m. on Monday, the Eagles were the practice field, eagerly preparing for their Class 4A Division I semifinal against Canyon.
Argyle's region final win was celebrated, but only momentarily.
The Eagles have much bigger goals in their sights.
"It's a very relentless pursuit of excellence," Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. "Everybody wants to play well, and I think everybody is going out there, they know their assignments and they're executing their assignments. But it's a mindset to finish your assignments. You have to have this, 'I'm better than you, and I'm going to dominate you.'
"I think there are a lot of kids that play football across the state of Texas that know what to do and how to do it, but it's that mindset to execute it that is currently separating us from other teams."
The mindset Rodgers alluded to has gotten Argyle (14-0) to its first state semifinal game in five years.
The Eagles have not made it this far since falling to Waco La Vega 33-31 in the 2015 state title game. Now, Argyle is just one win away from getting back to the grandest stage at AT&T Stadium.
All that stands in Argyle's way is a date with Canyon (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Abilene Christian University.
Canyon is coming off a narrow 17-14 victory over Springtown in the 4A Region I final last week.
"Offensively, they're one back and want to spread the ball around," Rodgers said. "They have a very good wide receiving corps and run screens on the outside. Defensively, they're a 3-4. I didn't see a lot of pressure. They're pretty conservative I would say defensively."
Canyon has relied heavily on its defense this season, only surrendering more than 14 points twice.
Argyle, meanwhile, has dominated opponents on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Eagles are averaging 48.9 points per game. Argyle has won all 14 games this season by at least 14 points or more.
Defensively, the Eagles have been equally as suffocating, holding teams to just 14.8 points per night.
"It's a little bit physical, and it's a little bit preparedness as far as what you're going to see," said Rodgers of Argyle's defensive prowess. "We taught our kids the fits that this defense requires. It requires our safeties to fit to the line of scrimmage correctly. It requires our corners to fit to the line of scrimmage correctly on all runs. And we've been able to do that. We've been able to execute along those lines. I think that's the most important thing."
Offensively, the Eagles have been able to overcome several injuries to their running backs due in large part to the play of their offensive line.
Argyle's starting running back Tito Byce left the game in the first half last week and did not return. Braden Baker and Knox Scoggins also sustained injuries, although Baker was able to return.
Rodgers said after the Paris game that Byce would likely be OK, and gave no indication he was in jeopardy of missing the game against Canyon.
"There's lots of running backs, but there's one common denominator," Rodgers said. "And the common denominator is the presence of the offensive line and how well they're doing."
The winner of Argyle and Canyon will advance to the state championship game and play the winner of Lindale and Austin LBJ.
Argyle has its sights set on bringing home a state title, but the Eagles are not overlooking the fact they have to first beat Canyon to get there.
"We've got to go out there and make sure we can execute in all three aspects of the game," Rodgers said.