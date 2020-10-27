It would have been easy for Guyer to throw in the towel early on Tuesday night.
After battling No. 16 Prosper to the wire in the first set, the Lady Wildcats eventually came out on the wrong end of a wild 33-31 opening frame.
Guyer was deflated, but only momentarily. The Lady Wildcats weren't finished yet.
Behind Kentucky commit Jordyn Williams' team-high 22 kills and three blocks, Guyer rallied to knock off Prosper in a five-set thriller 31-33, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12.
"To lose that [first] set was disappointing," Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said. "But they fought back to win game two. They made adjustments when we asked them to make adjustments. They were fighting defensively more than I've ever seen them fight. I just think that says a lot about the grit they have right now."
The Lady Wildcats fell behind 16-9 early in the first set, but quickly went on a 10-2 run to take the lead at 19-18.
Both sides then traded points for the next several minutes, with neither able to put the other away. But Prosper finally got the upper hand and took the opening frame, and with it, seemingly stole momentum.
Williams, however, had something to say about that.
The senior was the catalyst behind Guyer's offensive outburst in the second set, burying one of her 22 kills to put the Lady Wildcats up 11-10. She later served the ace to give Guyer the win that evened the match at 1-1.
"[Prosper] is a great team," Williams said. "They play well all the time. To come out and have a good win at home was big for us.
"I'm so proud and so happy for us. We worked very hard. It was a very good team win. I can't wait to see what the rest of the season has in store for us."
The Lady Eagles went on to take the third set to go up 2-1, but the Lady Wildcats had one final response left — and it was Williams again who delivered it.
With the match hanging in the balance, Williams buried perhaps her biggest kill of the night to send the game into a decisive fifth set.
"I definitely think overall tonight was a team win. Everyone contributed," Van Noy said. "But Jordyn, leading in kills and blocks, she definitely helped us. Her serve-receive was on point. She can play six rotations and is one of our best defenders. She definitely showed out tonight."
Guyer built an early lead in the fifth set and never relinquished it, hanging on to hand Prosper its first loss in District 5-6A play.
The win moved the Lady Wildcats to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in district play, and more importantly, keeps them in the thick of the 5-6A standings.
After missing two weeks due to a COVID-19 quarantine, Guyer has now won three-straight games.
None were bigger than the one against Prosper, though.
And everyone — including Van Noy — knew it.
"It was absolutely 100% huge," Van Noy said. "We've had three games in five days, which is not normal. It's a lot to ask any team, but especially a team that has been quarantined and been off for two weeks. I'm super proud of that win. It's a huge win.
"It was so great to see. Coming back after quarantine, it could have gone either way. I'm just really proud of how they fought through adversity through that whole thing. They came back with such a renewed love for the game and for each other. I'm super proud of how they played tonight."