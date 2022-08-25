ARGYLE — Nearly 11 months ago, Argyle’s reign of district dominance ended abruptly when it fell 21-0 to Melissa in a game that ultimately decided the District 7-4A Division I champion.
The loss prevented the Eagles (11-2 last season) from winning their 13th consecutive district championship as coach Todd Rodgers’ perennial powerhouse hit a rare regular season roadblock. With the two teams in different districts this fall after both moving up to Class 5A-DII, they instead meet in a non-district season opener Friday night.
It’s safe to say the Eagles have last year’s contest in mind as they aim to avenge their defeat this time around.
“We have a nameless, faceless opponent saying this year, but we can’t really do that with Melissa. It’s going to be a personal game for sure,” senior linebacker Grant Mirabal said. “The biggest key is to come to the game mentally prepared, not too emotional about who we’re playing and focused on our jobs and keys. If everyone stays mentally focused and prepared for the game, I think we have a pretty good chance.”
The teams will kick things off Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium as Argyle puts its 49-game home win streak on the line.
Coming off an 11-3 season and state quarterfinal playoff exit, Melissa returns eight defensive starters from the team that shut out the Eagles a season ago.
A fearsome front seven is the Cardinals’ hallmark with defensive lineman Nigel Smith and linebackers Caleb Otlewski and Jayson Cave chief among them. Smith racked up 96 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last season while Cave had 120 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss. Otlewski, a San Diego State commit, was all over the field with 94 tackles, 10 sacks, nine pass breakups and five fumble recoveries.
“Melissa’s a very athletic and physical football team,” Rodgers said. “We did some things that hurt ourselves and they did some things to hurt us [last year]. Being that it’s the first game of the season, we need to focus more on what we do well and the things that are true to us, accentuate our good things and focus on that.
“We can’t control what Melissa does. We need to control what we do.”
Producing points against the Cardinals’ stout defense is an obvious key to Argyle flipping the outcome this year. It has some experienced playmakers capable of doing so in running back Landon Farris and wide receivers Wayne Pritts and Jaamael Felton.
Farris anchored the run game last year with 110 carries for 624 yards and eight touchdowns. Pritts paced the team with 565 receiving yards on 22 catches and found the end zone three times. Felton was a bit less involved but still notched 10 catches for 209 yards and one score.
A pair of signal callers will split time orchestrating it all. Senior quarterback Jacob Robinson is set to start the contest after splitting time with the now graduated Jett Copeland last fall. Rodgers said junior quarterback John Gailey will also see some reps within “the first quarter or the first couple series.”
Taking on Melissa, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s No. 13-ranked team in all of 5A-DII, is just the first of several tough non-district tests for the No. 6 Eagles. They will then have road games against No. 2 Lucas Lovejoy and No. 15 Grapevine over the next two weeks.
Those contests will serve as an early barometer for where Argyle stands in its new classification. For now, though, the Eagles are eyeing a strong start to the season and see the games as important preparation for another deep playoff push.
“We’ve been looking forward to this since January, since we started the offseason. We’re very excited for the beginning of the season, the games to start counting and to start on our path,” Rodgers said. “We have to make a mark in the sand where we are and put us on an accelerated path to get ready for district play.”
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.