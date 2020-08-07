Megan DeGroot is only a few days into Argyle’s 2020 campaign, but she is already feeling the pressure.
The Lady Eagles’ coach is usually concerned with winning and developing athletes, but this year — in the midst of a global pandemic — her priorities have shifted.
Since practice began on Monday, DeGroot — along with nearly every other coach in the state — has been tasked with serving as an educator and pseudo healthcare professional to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Coaches across Texas are abiding by strict virus protocols in the hope they will get to play their seasons after spring sports were canceled back in April.
When volleyball games get underway early next week, DeGroot knows all eyes will be on them. They are the test subjects, and the pressure to keep everyone safe is on.
“I think there’s that pressure of, ‘Oh my God, don’t be the first person to screw it up,’” DeGroot said. “[Kids] are in our hands, and if a kid gets COVID-19 outside of the school district, it’s still going to fall on us. It is literally the epitome of the idea that when the team wins, it’s hooray for the girls or athletes. But when a team loses, it’s all the coach’s fault. It feels like that times one thousand.”
Class 4A and under volleyball teams were allowed to start practice on Monday after the UIL released its plan for fall sports last month.
Part of the UIL’s plan included a mandate that requires coaches and players to wear facial coverings when not actively exercising. Many players and coaches are utilizing neck gaiters they are able to pull up and down easily during drills.
“Obviously, it is different trying to get used to coaching through a mask and kids having a mask on when they’re not actively working out,” Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. “But I will say that kids are always resilient, and at the end of the day, kids and coaches feel blessed to have the opportunity to try and get through this season. It is all hands on deck to do what we can to make this work.”
To participate in practice, coaches are putting players through a daily screening process that includes temperature checks. Students are also asked if they have been experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
DeGroot said Argyle is required to send any student home if they have a temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher. DeGroot has also been forced to send a player home for vomiting after running during practice.
“That sucks, but [vomiting] is a symptom of COVID-19,” DeGroot said. “We have to take every precaution possible.”
Another important precaution coaches are taking is disinfecting equipment regularly.
Ponder coach Stormi Snider said her team has only been using a fraction of volleyballs during practice. Typically, the Lady Lions use upwards of 60 volleyballs for practice, but so far this season, have narrowed it down to 25.
“We are disinfecting like crazy,” Snider said. “It’s going a lot better than I originally anticipated. Most of my girls had been coming to everything over the summer, so they knew they had to wear their masks and keep their distance.
“They have to keep their mask on their person at all times, and when they’re standing waiting to get on the court they have to be wearing them. So, that’s been an adjustment, but they’ve caught on quick. They’ve taken it and ran with it, so kudos to them.”
Social distancing will also be in effect at gyms when matches begin next week. Per UIL guidelines, venues can only operate at 50% capacity.
For most teams, this will mean pre-selling tickets and limiting the number of tickets available for purchase at the door. Fans will also have to wear facial coverings, per UIL orders.
But screening measures for fans, like temperature checks and questionnaires, have been largely left up to individual school districts.
“It’s trial and error as you go,” Stout said. “You have to figure out what’s best for each school, and each school does it a little different.”
Prior to Friday morning, it looked as though protocol for students who test positive for COVID-19 would also be left up to the school districts.
But at a virtual medical advisory committee meeting on Friday morning, the UIL unanimously passed a motion requiring any student who tests positive for coronavirus be cleared by a physician before returning to athletics.
To mitigate risk of exposure to COVID-19, coaches are continually emphasizing the importance of everyone wearing a facial covering. Overall, coaches say their teams have been compliant, but there are times when someone forgets.
DeGroot knows if volleyball teams want to make it through their seasons without infections, wearing a mask will be paramount.
“It is becoming something we have to make habitual,” DeGroot said. “They have to be able to do it without thinking about it.”
Argyle opens the season with a doubleheader next Tuesday against Peaster and Lake Worth at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Ponder will travel to Decatur for a doubleheader against Decatur and Celina at 6 p.m.
Aubrey will host Krum at 6 p.m. next Tuesday night.
Steve Gamel contributed to this report.