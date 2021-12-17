James “Earl” Staples will be at AT&T Stadium on Saturday to see if South Oak Cliff can end decades of frustration and win a historic football state title — just like his school did 63 years ago.
The 77-year-old has embraced a team that is trying to win the first state championship for Dallas ISD since Staples’ Booker T. Washington team in 1958.
“There is no way we would miss that game,” said Staples, who was a tackle for Booker T. Washington and has great-nephews on this year’s South Oak Cliff team. “It would mean a great deal. I sincerely hope that they understand what we’ve gone through and the challenges that we’ve had to face and the challenges that we’ve conquered.”
He was talking about the rampant racism that he and his teammates were subjected to en route to winning the Class 3A state championship in the Prairie View Interscholastic League, which governed Black schools in Texas until integration unified athletics under the University Interscholastic League in the late 1960s. But what he said also applies to the hardships experienced by inner-city schools as they continue to fight for respectability and equality.
That includes at South Oak Cliff, a school that is just northwest of the intersection of I35E and Loop 12 in southern Dallas, and has a population that is about 60% Black and 30% Hispanic.
“I’ve been in Dallas my whole life, as a student, as a teacher, as a coach, and everybody said we couldn’t do it in football. It’s just been amazing,” Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa said. “I’m so proud of SOC, so proud of Dallas, and even now I’m getting calls from all over the metroplex wishing us luck.
“It’s kind of like a Cinderella story.”
That is why the city of Dallas and many others have rallied around South Oak Cliff (14-1) as it prepares to face two-time state champion Liberty Hill (13-2) in the Class 5A Division II state championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday on the home field of the Dallas Cowboys. LaTarence Dunbar, a 1998 South Oak Cliff graduate who played in the NFL and attended SOC’s signing day ceremony Wednesday said, “This is just the beginning of what the city of Dallas can produce.”
Football state titles have been rare for large inner-city school districts, which is why any deep playoff run is cherished and celebrated. Austin ISD hasn’t won state since 1970, although it has LBJ playing in the Class 4A Division I state championship game Friday, and Houston ISD’s last championship came in 1985.
“Every time we had sustained [playoff] runs, the loyalty to individual schools was out the window,” said former Dallas ISD athletic director Troy Mathieu, who is now the AD for Grand Prairie ISD. “You will see fans from almost every school in Dallas there. That’s a really special feeling.”
Dallas is in the heart of a football-crazed state. But the Cowboys are 30 minutes to the west, the best college football is played in other parts of the state, and suburban DFW teams — especially those in one-school districts — have dominated at the high school level for years.
Since Booker T. Washington won it all in 1958, Dallas-area schools have won 75 UIL state championships in football. None were from Dallas ISD, even though the area’s largest school district (22 high schools) has produced some of the greatest players in state history, with a collection of Hall of Famers, Super Bowl champions and NFL Pro Bowlers that includes Tim Brown, John Jefferson, Richmond Webb, Harvey Martin, Michael Carter, Dwight White, Jessie Armstead and Bill Forester.
But things are different this year under Jason Todd, who has been South Oak Cliff’s head coach since 2015.
It started with a win that shocked most of the state.
South Oak Cliff ended a 23-game winning streak for 10-time state champion Aledo in the third round of the playoffs, prevailing 33-28 against a team that had won three consecutive state titles — and that many thought was unbeatable. After dismantling Lovejoy and Lubbock Cooper the last two weeks to reach the first state championship game in school history, a team led by quarterback Kevin Henry-Jennings (an SMU signee), running backs Ke’Undrae Hollywood and Qualon Farrar (a North Texas signee) and one of the best secondaries in Texas will have a chance to give Dallas ISD its first UIL state title since Sunset in 1950.
“It would mean that inner-city football can achieve, and it doesn’t matter about economics or anything like that,” Todd said. “If you can get a group of guys and the community to buy into one goal, and all have a good vision and understand how to get there, and trust the process, then anything can be accomplished.”