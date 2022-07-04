We are now just hours away from the July 4th fireworks in most cities and towns across the country.
The Denton Kiwanis Club’s fireworks show actually took place Sunday night, but that's besides the point.
The fourth traditionally marks our annual look at North Texas players who could create some fireworks of their own this fall.
UNT has featured a host of players who fit the bill over the years, from wide receivers Jaelon Darden and Johnny Quinn to running backs Patrick Cobbs and Lance Dunbar.
There are very few obvious picks this year, which illustrates the challenges UNT faces as it looks to build on its fifth bowl appearance in six seasons.
Here are five players who stand out.
1. Ayo Adeyi, running back
UNT turned to its running game late last season after it struggled to find a groove throwing the ball.
Adeyi capitalized by scoring six rushing touchdowns on 84 carries.
UNT lost its leading rusher in DeAndre Torrey after last season, when he led the Mean Green with 1,215 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.
UNT will likely go with a running back by committee approach this fall. Adeyi will be a key part of that group and has shown a nose for the end zone.
2. Roderic Burns, wide receiver
There were not as many opportunities for UNT's wide receivers last year due to the Mean Green's reliance on the running game.
Burns capitalized on the opportunities he had and ended up leading UNT in receptions (58) receiving yards (802) and receiving touchdowns (four).
Burns might not get as many opportunities this year due to the return of Jyarie Shorter and Tommy Bush from injury and the arrival of a few promising transfers.
The junior has capitalized on the chances he has gotten and will likely do so again.
3. Jay Maclin, wide receiver
UNT is expecting Shorter and Bush to the ready for the season and has also added Nebraska transfer Latrell Neville.
All three missed spring practice, when Maclin quickly got up to speed and showed that he could make an impact this fall. Maclin started out at Missouri and has the talent to quickly become a key weapon for UNT.
4. Ikaika Ragsdale, running back
Ragsdale emerged as UNT's top offensive threat late in the 2021 season when he rushed for at least 100 yards in three of the Mean Green's last four regular season games.
Ragsdale scored all five of his rushing touchdowns on the season in that span.
There is no reason to think he won't pick up where he left off, especially after Torrey graduated.
5. Oscar Adaway III, running back
Adaway has been terrific for UNT when he's been healthy.
Unfortunately for the Mean Green, that has been the exception to the rule. Adaway missed all of last season with a torn ACL and and played in just seven games in 2020.
He rushed for 572 yards and three touchdowns on just 99 carries two years ago when he rolled up 97 yards and a touchdown in UNT's loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
UNT's hope is he can return to that form and play a key role among a host of players the Mean Green are counting on to provide some offensive fireworks this fall.