There have been lots of firsts for Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger this season.
He played in front of full NHL arenas for the first time after playing in front of reduced crowds last season. He played in his home state of Minnesota for the first time as an NHL player. He stopped the shuttle to and from the AHL, and has an apartment in Dallas after beating Anton Khudobin for a spot in the NHL.
Now, Oettinger is going through his first NHL slump.
Oettinger has been pulled in each of his last two starts after completing the first 35 starts of his career. In Florida on Friday, he allowed four goals on 17 shots. Against the Canadiens on Tuesday, he allowed five goals on 19 shots. The Stars lost both games by a combined score of 12-4.
“It’s the first time that I’ve gone through something like this at this level,” Oettinger said. “I’m going to lean on the people around me, and work like crazy, and do everything I can to make sure that the next time I’m in a game, that I’m 100% on my game and helping this team win.”
Oettinger was one of the league’s best goaltenders when he first arrived in the NHL in November. He allowed five total goals in his first five games played, and shot to the top of the league leaderboard in both save percentage and goals-against average.
His rise coincided with Khudobin’s struggles, allowing Oettinger to surpass the veteran Russian on the depth chart and secure his place in the NHL. He has served as the backup to Braden Holtby, but received the lion’s share of playing time when Holtby missed time because of a lower-body injury and while he was in COVID-19 protocol.
On Tuesday, Oettinger was burned by Montreal’s rush offense, which produced four goals. The Canadiens also scored on the power play.
“It’s my job to make those saves when our team gives up chances,” Oettinger said. “We played really well, and to not be able to make those saves for the guys, it really hurts me. I just want to be able to help this team win, and I haven’t been able to do that the last few games. It’s really disappointing.”
Of course, Oettinger is not the cause of the Stars’ issues.
The players and coaching staff need to figure out how to squeeze more offense out of this roster. The front office either has to provide more offense, or decide when to become sellers at the trade deadline. Ownership has to figure out the status of coach Rick Bowness and general manager Jim Nill moving forward.
But Oettinger’s struggles have cropped up at a time when the Stars are — once again — struggling as a team.
“These are growing pains,” Bowness said. “He’s going to win a lot of games for this franchise down the road, but there’s growing pains that come with that to get him there. He has the character to battle through this, learn from it and fight back.”
Oettinger is the team’s goaltender of the future, a first-round pick in 2017 who just turned 23 years old in December. He could be the starter in net as soon as next season, when Holtby is an unrestricted free agent.
“It’s not always going to be easy,” Oettinger said. “Obviously, I want to be a big part of this team and help this team win. I know I can do that. No matter what happens out there, I believe in myself.
“I know I can help this team win. I’m just going to do everything in my power to do what I can do to get my game back to where it needs to be.”
New schedule
The NHL released its updated schedule after many postponements as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions across the league. The Stars had six games postponed and all have been rescheduled in February.
After the All-Star break, the Stars will play 39 games in 80 days. In the original schedule, the Stars were supposed to play 33 games in 66 days after the Olympic break.
The Stars were one of the more fortunate teams that were affected by the coronavirus, as only seven teams had fewer than six games postponed because of COVID-19, and none in the Central Division.
Drouin fined
Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Tyler Seguin during the Stars’ 5-3 loss to Montreal on Tuesday night. Drouin was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct during the third period, while Seguin was given two minutes for cross-checking.
The incident set off a scrum that resulted in 10-minute misconducts for both Dallas’ Jamie Benn and Montreal’s Josh Anderson.