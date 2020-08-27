ARGYLE — When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the high school sports world back in March, there was a cloud of uncertainty that lingered over the future of athletics.
Would spring sports be able to resume? What happens if they can’t? And looking ahead to the fall, how do you play football in the midst of a global pandemic?
The first two questions eventually resolved themselves, and on Friday, the last question will be answered when Class 4A and under teams like Argyle take the field.
“I’m predicting a lot of emotion,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “And I’m not talking about excitement for playing the game. I think that’s just a natural thing. I think there is going to be a, ‘Wow, we got to this point.’”
After completing summer conditioning and fall practice with a bevy of COVID-19 safety protocols, the Eagles are finally ready to get their 2020 campaign under way.
One of the changes Argyle was forced to make due to the ongoing pandemic was scheduling a different Week 1 opponent. Instead of playing Nolan Catholic, the Eagles will take on a familiar foe on Friday night in longtime rival Decatur.
The two schools last played in 2017 when they were both in District 4-4A Division I. Argyle won that game in dominant fashion 62-21.
“As far as the opponent, I’m pumped,” Rodgers said. “I love it. That’s somebody I’ve got a history with. I want to go play them. I’m excited about it. That piece of it is better than Nolan Catholic. I have a lot of emotions tied to Decatur, and I don’t really have any emotions tied to Nolan Catholic.”
Decatur went 12-1 last year and a perfect 10-0 in the regular season before falling to Dumas in the third round of the playoffs.
In 2018, Decatur made an improbable run to the 4A Division I semifinal despite going 4-6 in the regular season.
“They’ve got a lot of good players,” Rodgers said. “They’ve had several good seasons stacked back-to-back out in Region I. They put up stupid numbers and play good defense. They’ve done all the things right. You can’t deny the kind of success they’ve had the last couple of years.”
Argyle, meanwhile, is coming off a 13-1 campaign in 2019 that included a trip to the region final. The Eagles return all-state receiver Cole Kirkpatrick, as well as running back Tito Byce, who is coming off a torn ACL.
Senior quarterback CJ Rogers will get the nod under center for Argyle, as he takes over for Bo Hogeboom. With Hogeboom leading the offense last year, the Eagles averaged 51.9 points per game.
Rogers will now be tasked with replacing Hogeboom, who threw for 7,085 yards and 101 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
“I think [Rogers] has progressed nicely,” Rodgers said. “He has put in so much work over the summertime — being a good teammate, summer conditioning, throwing and training — it’s all good.”
Per the UIL’s COVID-19 guidelines, stadiums this season may only operate at 50% capacity. All spectators are also required to wear facial coverings.
There will be no season or reserved tickets at Argyle this year, and there will also be no cash sales at the gate.
Despite all the new protocols in place, at the end of the day, Rodgers is just ecstatic his team is getting a chance to play.
And he knows when the lights come on and the game kicks off on Friday, there will be a whirlwind of emotions from everyone.
“There were jitters last week and there were 50 people in the bleachers for the scrimmage,” Rodgers said. “In that regard, I think it’s going to be multiplied to some degree, beyond something we maybe haven’t seen before. Like tears welling up. I think there will be an excitement to play the game because of the opponent, but I think there will be an accomplishment emotion that maybe we haven’t seen, maybe in the history of the game. I don’t know.”