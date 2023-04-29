DMN deGrom

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of an MLB game against the Kansas City Royals on April 11 in Arlington.

 Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

This was going to happen.

From the moment the Rangers engaged with Jacob deGrom over the winter, they knew he was going to miss time with an injury at some point. It wasn’t an “if,” but a “when.” It was probably going to be for a significant amount of time. The Rangers signed him for $185 million to be paid out over five years; they never thought they’d get a useful deGrom for all five. To have thought that would have simply been fantasizing given his recent history and the fact he turns 35 in June. Wine gets better with age; pitchers do not.

