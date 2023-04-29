This was going to happen.
From the moment the Rangers engaged with Jacob deGrom over the winter, they knew he was going to miss time with an injury at some point. It wasn’t an “if,” but a “when.” It was probably going to be for a significant amount of time. The Rangers signed him for $185 million to be paid out over five years; they never thought they’d get a useful deGrom for all five. To have thought that would have simply been fantasizing given his recent history and the fact he turns 35 in June. Wine gets better with age; pitchers do not.
This is not to second-guess the decision. For one, the Rangers don’t have time for that. For another, it wouldn’t do any good. And, all things considered, yes, it was still worth all the risk the Rangers assumed, as long as they are ready to assume more.
For one more, this may just be life with deGrom. There are going to be some scares along the way. Some scarier than others. He is a Ferrari. Have you seen the maintenance bills on those things? Well, neither have we, but you get the point. He’s a high-performance model you don’t want your high-performance models out there knocking, pinging, and smoking up the road. That’s going to only lead to, as the great NASCAR racer Bill Elliott once told us an engine “that’s just blowed up.”
So, as GM Chris Young said Saturday after the Rangers placed him on the 15-day IL with what was described as right elbow inflammation: “There’s just no need to push him.”
You hear the words “forearm tightness,” as the Rangers delivered the initial diagnosis Friday and “elbow inflammation,” as they described it Saturday and the mind immediately races to looming Tommy John surgery and 12-15 months of recovery.
All we can offer is not necessarily.
“He came in today and felt OK, which is a positive,” Young said. “But given how important he is to us and our season, we’re going to play this very cautiously and see how he responds over the next several days of treatment, and then (in) 7-10 days we’ll have a pretty good idea of what the next steps are.”
There is some precedent for that. His bio is littered with IL stints over the last five years, including elbow-related issues in 2018 (a hyperextension) and 2019 (soreness). He was back within two weeks of each and neither of those precluded him from making 30-plus starts or winning the Cy Young Award in either season.
You can say this: Maybe the body language on Friday looked bad as he left the mound with his head down, but no worse than May 2018 when he left a start against Atlanta after four shutout innings, muttered some choice words as he stalked the dugout and then clasped his glove over his head as he slunk down the tunnel to the Mets’ clubhouse.
On the other hand: It’s also entirely possible you won’t see deGrom until the All-Star break. If then.
In the short term, the Rangers can navigate this. With a pair of off days next week, they could simply get by with a skipped start or two. They could trim to a four-man rotation and not need a fifth starter for 10 days. It might allow them to reinforce the bullpen by keeping Dane Dunning, who would replace him in the rotation, in a valuable role and giving Yerry Rodriguez, who was called up Saturday, a chance to pitch his way into a leverage role. That could have a domino effect on a bullpen that could use some shuffling, too.
In the longer-term, it should serve as a reminder that the pitching work is never done. Young has said innumerable times already “you can never have enough pitching.” And the 10 weeks since spring training started have only re-emphasized that. Young overhauled the entire rotation to the point the Rangers went to camp with six starters for five jobs. That issue sorted itself out quickly when Jake Odorizzi was lost for the year before camp was over.
Since then, more potential options have melted away. Cole Winn, the 2018 first-rounder, continues to barely tread water at Triple-A. Jack Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, is moving backwards, not forwards. The Rangers chose not to even put Kumar Rocker, last year’s No. 1 pick on the same challenging fast track as Leiter. The most-ready option in the minors is lefty Cody Bradford, from Aledo and Baylor. He’s an extreme strike-thrower but won’t overwhelm anybody with his fastball.
“[Pitching depth] is important, not just for us, but for every team,” Young said. “We need as much depth as possible, and every team goes through injuries. Dane is throwing the ball great, and the bullpen has been relatively good. All teams get tested, good teams respond when you are tested. I’m excited to see our group respond, it’s a great opportunity for our guys to come together and continue to build momentum.”
The Rangers have gotten off to the kind of start they envisioned this year, despite a slew of injuries. The entire AL West is dealing with significant injuries. Seattle has lost Robbie Ray for the year and Julio Rodriguez left the game Saturday with a back issue. Houston is without Jose Altuvé and monster Yordan Alvarez has been bothered by neck issues. There is a division up for contention.
The thing about the moves the Rangers made this winter is this: This year is about winning. And the Rangers must be prepared to continue adding. To bring it back to the old Ferrari analogy: You don’t buy one, unless you can afford a second (or sixth) automobile. Ownership has invested a club-record $219 million on team payroll this season, but it mustn’t throw its hands up at deGrom injury and say “well, we tried.”
Madison Bumgarner is available and free, but he’s also got a 5.23 ERA since 2020. It sounds eerily like Dallas Keuchel a year ago, a once elite pitcher trying to hang on. Maybe it’s worth a shot. Maybe not.
The White Sox, Kansas City and Colorado all stumbled right out of the gate and into the muck. All have starting pitchers that would hold at least some interest in Lance Lynn, Brad Keller and Kyle Freeland. The White Sox (Kendall Graveman) and Royals (Aroldis Chapman) have some relief arms available, too. Surely it would require adding payroll and peeling off some talent inventory.
It’s a lot for Young and ownership to consider. Maybe earlier than they’d like. But then again, they knew something like this was going to happen. DeGrom’s history of injuries is going to test their resolve. Signing him was not an issue, but only if the Rangers are willing to keep pushing.
You know, you can never have enough pitching. We heard that somewhere recently.
